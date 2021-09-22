 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Girls volleyball rankings - 9/22/2021
0 comments

Girls volleyball rankings - 9/22/2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/22/2021
Large schoolsLast Week
1. Lafayette (16-2-1)1
2. Eureka (12-0)2
3. Edwardsville (12-3)3
4. Francis Howell Central (10-3-3)6
5. Marquette (14-2)10
6. Kirkwood (9-4-1)4
7. Northwest Cedar Hill (10-2-2)5
8. Fort Zumwalt West (10-4-1)NR
9. Cor Jesu (5-3-3)8
10. Nerinx Hall (7-4)9
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/22/2021
Small schoolsLast Week
1. Borgia (13-1)1
2. Mater Dei (16-1)2
3. Hermann (9-3)4
4. Freeburg (13-4)3
5. Civic Memorial (19-3-1)6
6. St. Dominic (8-3)7
7. St. Pius X (10-2-3)8
8. Westminster (10-6)NR
9. John Burroughs (12-1-5)NR
10. Jefferson (15-5-1)NR

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News