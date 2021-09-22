Girls volleyball rankings - 9/22/2021

|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/22/2021
|Large schools
|Last Week
|1. Lafayette (16-2-1)
|1
|2. Eureka (12-0)
|2
|3. Edwardsville (12-3)
|3
|4. Francis Howell Central (10-3-3)
|6
|5. Marquette (14-2)
|10
|6. Kirkwood (9-4-1)
|4
|7. Northwest Cedar Hill (10-2-2)
|5
|8. Fort Zumwalt West (10-4-1)
|NR
|9. Cor Jesu (5-3-3)
|8
|10. Nerinx Hall (7-4)
|9
|Small schools
|Last Week
|1. Borgia (13-1)
|1
|2. Mater Dei (16-1)
|2
|3. Hermann (9-3)
|4
|4. Freeburg (13-4)
|3
|5. Civic Memorial (19-3-1)
|6
|6. St. Dominic (8-3)
|7
|7. St. Pius X (10-2-3)
|8
|8. Westminster (10-6)
|NR
|9. John Burroughs (12-1-5)
|NR
|10. Jefferson (15-5-1)
|NR
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
