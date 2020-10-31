 Skip to main content
Girls volleyball roundup: Parkway West, O'Fallon Christian earn semifinal berths with five-set wins
Girls volleyball roundup: Parkway West, O'Fallon Christian earn semifinal berths with five-set wins

10/20/20 - Girls Volleyball - Parkway West at Westminster

Parkway West players celebrate a point off a block during a match on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Westminster High School in Town and Country, Mo. Rick Ulreich, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

 Rick Ulreich

The Parkway West girls volleyball team pulled out a 25-15, 17-25, 25-18, 18-25, 17-15 victory against Camdenton in a Class 4 quarterfinal at Hannibal, earning its first state semifinal berth since finishing fourth in 2006.

Earlier in the day, Parkway West (11-4) beat host Hannibal 18-25, 25-15, 25-21, 25-8 in a sectional.

West will face Platte County at 1:30 p.m. Thursday in a Class 4 semifinal at Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau.

Hermann 3, John Burroughs 0: The Bearcats moved within two victories of their 15th state championship by knocking off the Bombers 25-9, 25-14, 25-20 in a Class 3 quarterfinal at Kirksville.

Earlier in the sectional round, Hermann (24-6-3) swept past Winfield 25-10, 25-10, 25-12.

On Thursday, the Bearcats play a Class 3 state semifinal against Maryville at 9 a.m. at Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau.

O'Fallon Christian 3, Cabool 2: The Eagles were pushed to the limit before winning their Class 2 quarterfinal 15-25, 25-14, 13-25, 25-16, 16-14 in Belle.

That match was in contrast to the sectional round, where O'Fallon Christian (6-7) beat host Belle 25-13, 25-9, 25-12.

In its first state semifinal, O'Fallon Christian will face Lawson at 7 p.m. Friday at Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau.

New Haven 3, Greenfield 0: The Shamrocks earned their 14th state semifinal berth by winning a Class 1 quarterfinal by a 25-12, 25-14, 25-13 score in Appleton City.

In the sectional round, New Haven (11-13-3) fought past Rich Hill 25-23, 25-21, 23-25, 25-21.

The Shamrocks face Advance in a Class 1 state semifinal at 4:30 p.m. Friday at Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau. It's their first state semifinal appearance since 2017.

