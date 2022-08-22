Girls volleyball season preview notebook: Rebuilding not an option at Edwardsville or Mater Dei

Mater Dei coach Chad Rakers made it clear about the expectations surrounding his Knights girls volleyball team this season.

“Expectations are always the same,” Rakers said. “Expectations are state and that's never going to change for us. We're always going to put that as our No. 1 goal is to get back to state and then hopefully once, you know if we get there, that we can that we can play at the level that we need to bring home a nice big trophy.”

Mater Dei met those expectations last year, finishing fourth in the Class 2A state tournament with a 34-7 record. The Knights graduated six seniors from that team and if another trip to state is made, some new faces will have to step up.

Edwardsville is in a similar situation after saying goodbye to nine seniors on team that finished fourth in the 4A state tournament with a 33-9 record. And like Mater Dei, the Tigers have the same high standards.

For traditional powers such as Mater Dei and Edwardsville, there is not rebuilding, just reloading.

“I think that's a compliment, whenever opponents think we have a strong program and a strong foundation with our underclassmen coming up anytime that we're able to build that program,” Edwardsville coach Heather Ohlau said. “And that foundation I think just makes the overall experience of just players and our team that much stronger.”

The reputations are well-earned.

Mater Dei has an overall record of 1,366-279-11 with 18 state appearances and seven state championships throughout its 46 years of existence, according to IHSA records. Edwardsville has a 539-169-2 overall record since 2000.

While both squads have plenty of new faces, they each still have plenty of talent.

Mater Dei will be led by seniors defensive specialist Liv Lampe, outside hitter/defensive specialist Ashleigh Jamruk, and setter Rachel Boehning.

The Knights will have plenty of size with a quartet of middle hitters in 6-foot-5 sophomore Alyssa Koerkemeier, 6-foot-2 junior Emma Johnson, 5-foot-10 Elyse Strader, and 5-foot-11 sophomore Ella Diercks.

Rakers credits the grade school volleyball programs throughout Clinton County for keeping the cupboard stocked with talent.

“There's definitely a foundation there that that we're lucky to be a part of,” Rackers said. “We've had the moms, we always have cousins, we always have sisters, you know, often on the squad at the same time. We have three sets of sisters on the team this year. They watch their older sisters play and they want to be a part of it too. They want to prove that they can hang with them and play with them and be on the same court with them. And all those things matter. And we love the young ones showing up and and watching games, especially home games, and cheering us on and hopefully wanting to be a part of it too.”

For Edwardsville, senior middle hitter Ava Waltenberger returns, as does junior outside hitter Sydney Davis. Junior defensive specialist Hannah Matarelli will lead the back row, senior Vyla Hupp will look to step into an expanded role on the outside and senior Claire Dunivan will move to the right side from middle.

Ohlau credits Edwardsville’s middle school programs for the high school team’s prolonged success. Along with coaching varsity, Ohlau also coaches the eighth-grade team at Lincoln Middle School.

“It's a great chance to kind of build those relationships,” Ohlau said. “And while not every one of my middle school players will the make the high school team, it's those relationships and that foundation, even with our cross-town opponent of the other Middle School in Edwardsville (Liberty Middle School), you still build those relationships because you see those players a lot and we talk to the coaches, the coaches work collaboratively with each other, since we're building towards one high school program.”

LAFAYETTE PACKING ITS BAGS

The Lancers’ season will start off with two tough out-of-town tournaments.

Lafayette will travel to Tampa, Fla., for the Nike Tournament of Champions on September 2-3 and then to a quad tournament the following weekend in Kansas City featuring a powerhouse from Nebraska.

“This is probably the toughest schedule we've ever played,” Lafayette coach Zach Young said.

The Nike Tournament is invite only. Lafayette had turned down previous invitations for various reasons, but it worked out schedule and budget-wise this season.

“It's some of the best teams in the country,” Young said. “So, I think right out of the gate, we're gonna learn what we need to work on.”

The quad features Skutt Catholic out of Omaha, which has won seven consecutive state championships in Nebraska.

“When you get a group, a team that you can travel with and enjoy, anytime you go do those kinds of things, it's enjoyable,” Young said. “And win, lose, or draw, usually you come home a little closer.”

Lafayette returns 11 players from its 32-5-1 team, which won a district championship, last season.

Maya Witherspoon (2.66 kills), Caitlyn Little (2.51 kills), Allison Risley (2.33 kills) and Layne Witherspoon (1.95 kills) spearhead a versatile offense. The team also hopes to get Jordyn Lochmann (1.81 kills) back from a back injury at some point this season.

Alyssa Nelson (10.76 assists) returns to run the offense. Audrey Savacool leads a stingy back row.

“These kids play a ton of ball in the offseason with their clubs and they have great coaching,” Young said. “You know, it's kind of fun when we get back together again, and kind of the improvements that they've made. But I think one of the biggest things is just maturity levels as far as leadership.”

WESTMINSTER OUT TO REPEAT

The good news for the Wildcats is that they are the defending Class 4 state champion. The bad news is, they are no longer flying under the radar.

“That's what I told the team I said, we're not a secret anymore,” Westminster coach Ben Briney said.

Westminster was a well-kept secret for most of last season, mostly due to a 12-8 start as the Wildcats adjusted to Briney’s system in his first year at the helm.

But Westminster found itself midway through the season, winning it final 14 matches and culminating in the program's second state championship.

The Wildcats return most of that team, including all four hitters in Emma Fairchild (2.92 kills), Shelby Truitt (2.72 kills), Alli Bishop (2.55 kills) and Abby Siess (2.54 kills).

One of two starting setters Sophia Shaver and libero Avery Stanfill also return. Lexi Frazier, the third setter last season, will move up to run a 6-2 offense with Shaver.

“It definitely makes for a lot better sleep at night when you're not stressed about how are we going to configure this group.” Briney said. “It makes it where we can move faster. We're not having to train as many people straight from the beginning, from nothing, no experience, and so it is a great luxury and really makes it work, so hopefully we're further along in the process.”

Seniors Kylie Robertson and Yemi Daramola have stepped up as middle hitters.

“We're excited,” Briney said. “It's been a great blend of new players and our returners. … I'm just excited to go play somebody besides ourselves.”

JEFFERSON R-7 LOOKS TO BUILD ON STATE RUN

Expectations have never been higher for the Blue Jays volleyball team.

Jefferson finished third in Class 3 last season with a 33-7-1 record. The Blue Jays took defending Hermann to four hard-fought sets in the semifinals and were just a couple of points from playing for a championship.

“We did a lot of no pressure, have fun volleyball (in the offseason), because we got a lot of pressure this year coming off of that season,” Jefferson coach Tara Fish said. “We're definitely ready to live up to the standard that everybody I'm sure thinks is going to occur, but we had a really good summer. It was really productive. It was a lot of fun.”

Jefferson returns six seniors including Arkansas recruit Ava Roth (2.64 kills), Emma Breier (3.16 kills), Kirstyn Loyd (4.07 kills), Paige Siebert (9.99 assists), Avery Richardson (1.09 kills) and Maclayne McPeters.

Junior Beth Dalton and Windsor transfer Grace Lowery will give the Blue Jays a boost on the back row. Junior Grace Neels figure to contribute to both the front and back rows and junior Belle Price will be the backup setter.