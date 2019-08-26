EUREKA — Avery Crowder was all set.
The Eureka High standout setter accepted a verbal offer from the University of South Carolina two years ago prior to her sophomore season in high school.
She made an official visit to the Columbia campus and attended a football game as a guest of the university. Crowder met coaches and future teammates and even got her picture taken in a Gamecocks jersey wearing No. 2, her favorite number. The preferred number was one of many promises the Southeastern Conference institution made to entice the 6-foot-1 volleyball lifer to head east.
Crowder couldn't have been happier.
"A dream come true," she called it.
Every time her name was mentioned, it was always preceded with the words "South Carolina recruit." Crowder and her impressive NCAA Division I scholarship offer became the talk of the close-knit volleyball community.
Then, out of nowhere, it all came crashing to an end.
In December, Crowder received a stunning e-mail from South Carolina coach Tom Mendoza informing her the school was rescinding its offer.
Crowder was crushed, to put it mildly.
"Watching tears fall down her creeks, what, as a parent, can you say to make it better?" wondered Barb Crowder, Avery's mother. "It was such a big blow to all of us. We didn't see it coming."
South Carolina decided to redshirt one of its current setters, which meant that player would be taking Crowder's position for the next several seasons.
The move was a total surprise.
"At first, she didn't want to talk about it," said Eureka senior Hannah Feltz, who has played alongside Crowder since the two were in fifth grade. "Now I think she sees it as motivation to keep on going and play even better."
Most big-time college volleyball programs get verbal commitments from players before their sophomore and junior years with an outlook on potential future lineups.
So, for the most part, Crowder is out of luck. She desperately wants to play in the SEC and schools such as Tennessee and Missouri, who were looking at her prior to her committing to South Carolina, already have given out their full allotment of scholarships.
Crowder is basically a Division I level player without a school.
The whole episode soured her on the recruiting process. So much so that she likely will not play volleyball in college.
"As of right now, I don't think so," she said. "I might change my mind, but at this point, no."
Which means Crowder's upcoming senior season at Eureka might be her last.
"It's not the way that should have happened," Eureka coach Jodie Fowler said. "They paraded her around on campus and on the football field as one of their recruits. It was handled so poorly. There's nothing Avery did that caused this whirlwind in her life."
Crowder remains upset by the school's decision. But she has tossed her disappointment aside in order to concentrate on the upcoming season.
The Wildcats captured their first state title last fall, beating perennial nemesis Lafayette 25-23, 25-23 in the Class 4 title match.
Crowder, as the setter in a 5-1 offense, played a key role in the championship run. She recorded 81 assists in the final four matches, including 23 in the championship affair.
A rare blend of touch and strength, Crowder has an uncanny knack for finding the open hitter. Her ability to confuse opposing defenses makes her a potential match-changer.
Crowder began playing volleyball at age 7 and by the time she was 9, she was playing up, facing older kids.
She moved into the Eureka starting lineup on a full-time basis last season and recorded 862 assists, the most of any area player in Missouri. Crowder had at least 11 assists in every one of the Wildcats' 42 matches, including a 34-assist performance a three-set quarterfinal thriller over Francis Howell.
A key part of Crowder's success lies in her leadership qualities. She is particularly good at motivating her teammates and also excels at making tense situations seem less never-wracking.
"She says something, or does something in a huddle, and all of a sudden everyone's smiling or laughing, but in a good way," Fowler said.
The Wildcats are in a strong position to repeat with Crowder leading the way. Four starters — Crowder, Feltz, Julia Davis and Madison Scheer — give the team high hopes entering the campaign.
"We can do it again," Feltz said. "We know teams will be gunning for us. But we know what to expect, too."
Crowder realizes this season might signal the end of her competitive volleyball career. She wants to go out with a bang.
"This team is still really, really good," Crowder said "It wouldn't be a surprise if we did it again."
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL PLAYERS TO WATCH
Allison Beaton, senior, Lafayette
The 6-foot-1 middle hitter is third of three sisters to star for Lancers’ program. Truman State recruit averaged 2.63 kills and .89 blocks per set last season as Lafayette finished with a 31-6-3 record and as the Class 4 runner-up. Versatility in the middle helped her club team advance to nationals this summer.
Bria Garmon, senior, Festus
Tigers' 5-foot-8 jumping jack emerged as one of area’s most explosive outside hitters last season, finishing second on the area’s kills list with average of 5.80 per set. Strong two-way player was a driving force as Festus went 29-3-1 and advanced to Class 3 quarterfinals. Also an elite beach volleyball player.
Taylor Guy, senior, O’Fallon
Helped Panthers post fourth consecutive season with 30 or more victories (31-8) and reach a Class 4A sectional final last season by averaging 1.56 kills and .83 blocks per set, including 73 solos. The 5-foot-11 middle hitter is only senior on this season's team.
Addison Lyon, junior, O’Fallon Christian
University of Missouri pledge is a 5-foot-9 setter who has been running the Eagles’ offense since her freshman season. She was one of the area's assists leaders last season with 9.78 per set while helping O'Fallon Christian finish 24-5-6. Eagles are striving for their first district championship.
Morgan Tulacro, junior, Edwardsville
The Tigers' 5-foot-10 setter looks to run a faster offense for a young but talented team. Tulacro’s 10.77 assists per set last season was second-most in the area and helped Edwardsville to 23-13 season and a Southwestern Conference title.