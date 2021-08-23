Girls volleyball season preview spotlight: Glendinning hopes to help cook up memorable season for Timberland

“Carly is really a calming force,” Harman said. “Averi is really kind of our emotional leader for us. When something goes well, she's a loudest cheerleader and when things aren't going well, she is there talking to girls getting them trying to get them pumped back up.”

The leadership Glendinning, Mitchell and Runge bring will be essential as Timberland has a group of talented sophomores and juniors who are getting a taste of varsity volleyball.

Glendinning relishes the role.

“I've seen a lot of great people come before me, give a lot to this program, and I just want to do the same,” Glendinning said. “I really appreciate all the coaches that I've worked with, and it's given me amazing friends and just great experiences.”

One experience Glendinning and Timberland haven’t experienced is a trip to the state semifinals.

The Wolves advanced to the quarterfinals in 2016 and 2017 and lost to eventual state champion Eureka in sectionals in 2018, which was Glendinning’s freshman year.

Harman believes the team has the talent to do it. Staying healthy and putting it all together at the right time will be the key.