Girls volleyball season preview spotlight: Pattonville has high expectations with dynamic duo of Surratt, Nelson

The bond between Pattonville High junior Kylie Surratt and sophomore Reagan Nelson began long before they stepped onto the volleyball court together.

“We actually went to preschool together,” Surratt said.

While the two drifted apart in grade school, Surratt knew they had something special when they squared off against each other in middle school, with Surratt playing for Pattonville Heights Middle and Nelson playing for Holman Middle.

“Just seeing each other on the other side of the court gave me like hope,” Surratt said. “There was like a spark.”

That spark ignited into an inferno last year as Nelson and Surratt formed one of the area’s most potent underclassmen outside hitter duos for Pattonville. Both were among the area’s kills leaders, Nelson averaging 4.35 a set and Surratt averaging 4.26.

The pair sparked Pattonville to a 23-8-2 record and a conference championship last year.

“They're kind of in each other's pocket,” Pattonville coach Jenell Franken said. “They're opposite of each other. So whenever one is in front row, the other one is in the back row. You hear them talking to each other and strategizing. Go here, go there. This person is doing this, that person is doing that. So, it's exciting to watch because the two of them just feed off each other.”

Nelson said the dynamic she and Surratt have is unique.

“We laugh a lot,” Nelson said. “We have a good time. We hang out outside of just volleyball. I think we're more than teammates. We're good friends, too. I think it really helps because we know when we can hit shots. We know when it's smart for the other person to roll. We know when it's smart to help each other out in a tight situation in practice and in games.”

Surratt said the two have a friendly competition.

“I see her smash a ball and I'm like, ‘Oh my gosh, I need to smash two balls when I'm up there,’ ” Surratt said. “And then she smashes three more in this match, I need four. So I think for me personally, I always tried to exceed the person next to me, by like a couple more.”

Franken knew what she had in the duo before they even put on a Pirates uniform. She has known Nelson since she was 5 years old and Surratt since she was in sixth grade.

“They're never settling and they're very competitive,” Franken said. “They always want to get better so that's exciting too, because we've got underclassmen coming in and they're able to teach the new standards, like, this is what we do. I think the team looks to them, not only like during a timeout or in a huddle to hear what they have to say, but also, they look to them to lead them by action. They're hard workers. They don't slack off in practice. They're always going for it and going for the gold in all the drills.”

Nelson and Surratt, along with a solid senior core, have Pattonville entering the season with high expectations.

The Pirates are led by six seniors. Paige Rowland and Athena Housley are returning middle hitters, Sarah Pieper is the setter, Tamia Lewis is the right-side hitter and Isabella Stark and Olivia Wentz will lead the back row.

“It's just very exciting and it's a great time,” Franken said. “We've worked really hard to establish the family aspect of it. So we want to be able to overcome any adversity because of the relationships we’ve built off the court.”

Pattonville’s season came to an end last season in the district championship match in a tough loss to Francis Howell Central.

Nelson said the loss served as motivation.

“When you lose a big match like that you kind of think of like, What could I have done? What can I change? What could we have changed? What could we have done differently?” Nelson said. “I think honestly, I wouldn't have changed it. Even though it sucks to lose. I think we learned a lot from that.”

The Pirates hope to build from that experience. The goals are clear — conference championship, district championship and advance into the state playoffs.

Pattonville’s last district title came in 2018, according to Missouri State High School Activities Association records.

“Definitely focus and keep focusing on our bond on the court,” Surratt said. “Our communication just needs to grow, but I think like being in school all the time, and seeing your teammates in the hallway, I honestly think that also helps.”

Franken has emphasized team chemistry. She has introduced “Mindful Monday” where the players sit and talk about their mental game.

“We strategize on mental toughness,” Franken said. “And what does it take to win mentally, so that we are prepared for that. And we discuss expectations and what we want to come from the team. And what kind of problems do we expect, and what can we solve before it actually happens.”

It has translated into a cohesive group that truly enjoys being with each other whether it is practice, a match or even outside of volleyball.

“We all have a very good time together on and off the court,” Nelson said. “Our practices, we take them seriously, but we are not to harping on each other. And when someone makes a mistake, it's more like an ‘OK, you've got it.’ I think all of us would rather laugh about a mistake than get on each other.”

Nelson not only won a national championship with her club team over the summer, but she was also named MVP of the tournament.

Before she left for the tournament, she predicted that she and her teammates would return with a gold medal. Nelson isn’t shy about making a similar prediction when it comes to the Pirates’ chances this season.