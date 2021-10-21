Girls volleyball spotlight: Clayton's new attitude leads to success on the court

Clayton High senior Sara Taylor had the perfect wakeup call for her teammates.
With the rest of the school off last Friday, the Greyhounds girls volleyball team was summoned to their gym at 6 a.m. for an early morning practice.
Coffee wouldn’t be needed to wake up the players. Instead, it was an old school remix of upbeat songs, featuring a heavy dose of Taylor Swift.
“I think it really hypes everyone up and it gets a good energy in the air when everyone kind of walks in, like, in a little bit of a slump, which everyone did,” Taylor said. “And then they were walking out with very high spirits and actually like texting in our group text afterwards that they really enjoyed the morning practice.”
Taylor and fellow senior Vivien Vanthof, the team’s captains, were the first to arrive for the early-morning practice.
The punctuality was intentional, as was the practice which took place less than 12 hours after the Greyhounds celebrated senior night.
“It's really important because Clayton athletics in general is trying to become more competitive and it's really focusing winning and becoming more competitive,” Vanthof said. “So, I think me and Sara are trying to push that onto the varsity team. It is our last year. We want to set the tone for the underclassmen and people that are going to be moving up onto the varsity team that they should push that as well.”
Changing the mindset and expectations surrounding the program was priority No. 1 for first-year head coach Michael Neuner.
That shift began under the previous coach Kyle McCord and is part of a bigger philosophy endorsed by Clayton athletics director Steve Hutson.
“I attribute a lot of our success to the former coach, Coach McCord, who really set us on the trajectory that we're kind of on right now,” said Neuner, who spent three years as an assistant under McCord. “And I feel like without his leadership and kind of his ability to bring the program along and kind of start the narrative that we're not just a recreational team anymore, we're a competitive team that looks to win.”
The results have followed.
Clayton has a 19-3-1 record, its best since at least 1999 (which is as far as STLhighschoolsports.com team records go back) and has the No. 2 seed in the Class 4 District 5 tournament.
The Greyhounds are scheduled to face Parkway Central (14-12-4) in a district semifinal Friday at Westminster.
Taylor and Vanthof have set the tone with their leadership. Taylor, aside from being the team DJ, designed play cards for the team and Vanthof organized the officiating schedule for the lower levels of the Clayton program.
“There's some leadership qualities that you just can't teach and being the first people in the door (for a 6 a.m. practice) is one of those things,” Neuner said. “You want to be the leader on our team and you have to act that way, you can't just talk about it. So, really we go as they go, and they lead our team better than any leadership I've ever come across so many different ways.”
Taylor averages 2.75 kills per set, while her younger sister Hannah, a freshman, averages 2.89 kills. Gabrielle Thomas, Maci Klaus, Natalie Blanke and Vanthof round out a varied attack.
Four-year starter Sophia Srenco shares the setting duties with Paige Espe.
Vanthof knew this team could be special on the first day of practice.
“I've been playing with some of these girls since elementary school starting with rec league in like fourth grade,” Vanthof said. “So for me like that first varsity practice seeing everyone who actually made the team, it was really like just good to see. I've played with these girls before I know what we can do.”
The turning point of the season came Sept. 21 at Villa Duchesne. Clayton dropped the first two sets but rallied to win a five-set marathon match.
The comeback sparked a 12-match winning streak.
“The mental fortitude we showed in that game I think is something that not every team is going to have,” Neuner said. “Showing that we can win that game means that we can really go as far as we want for this season.”
Clayton has just one district championship in 1983, according to records provided by the Missouri State High School Activities Association.
This group not only wants to add to that, it wants to set a foundation for prolonged success. That means passing down traditions and expectations down from class to class.
The passing of the torch is especially meaningful to Sara Taylor, who takes pride in providing an example of leadership to Hannah Taylor so she can continue the winning ways for the Greyhounds.
“I'm really glad that her first year was my last year because I feel like in some ways I can really pass down so much of what I've learned in the program and just so many of my insights to her before I leave for college,” Sara Taylor said. “I want to equip her in the best way I can, even though she is a very strong player by herself.”