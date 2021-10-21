Girls volleyball spotlight: Clayton's new attitude leads to success on the court

Changing the mindset and expectations surrounding the program was priority No. 1 for first-year head coach Michael Neuner.

That shift began under the previous coach Kyle McCord and is part of a bigger philosophy endorsed by Clayton athletics director Steve Hutson.

“I attribute a lot of our success to the former coach, Coach McCord, who really set us on the trajectory that we're kind of on right now,” said Neuner, who spent three years as an assistant under McCord. “And I feel like without his leadership and kind of his ability to bring the program along and kind of start the narrative that we're not just a recreational team anymore, we're a competitive team that looks to win.”

The results have followed.

Clayton has a 19-3-1 record, its best since at least 1999 (which is as far as STLhighschoolsports.com team records go back) and has the No. 2 seed in the Class 4 District 5 tournament.

The Greyhounds are scheduled to face Parkway Central (14-12-4) in a district semifinal Friday at Westminster.

Taylor and Vanthof have set the tone with their leadership. Taylor, aside from being the team DJ, designed play cards for the team and Vanthof organized the officiating schedule for the lower levels of the Clayton program.