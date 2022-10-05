Girls volleyball spotlight: Frederking nears O'Fallon assists record as postseason run is near

O’Fallon senior Alyssa Frederking has made up for lost time.

Frederking began setting as a freshman and was called up to varsity as a sophomore, only to have the season moved and cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite that, Frederking recently became just the second player in the O’Fallon girls volleyball program’s history to reach 1,500 assists and is poised to break the school record before her career is done.

“I was mainly a right-side hitter so the transition from right side to setting was definitely a change,” Frederking said. “But I got things pretty fast, and I've just loved setting ever since.”

The Panthers have loved the results.

The 5-foot-9 Frederking is the area’s assists leader, averaging 11.51 per set. She reached the 1,500 mark in a sweep over conference rival Edwardsville on September 27 and now at 1,667 Frederking is closing in on the school record of 1,749 set by Abby Braswell (2016-2018).

“I think behind every good team is a good setter,” O’Fallon coach Melissa Massey said. “Alyssa is not only athletically very talented, she's just such a great leader too, and the kids respect her so that definitely makes a difference on the floor.”

Frederking said the toughest part of the transition to setter was picking up the defensive part. Knowing where to go for positioning didn’t come naturally, but she worked at it.

Having limited reps because of COVID-19 limitations presented other challenges.

“We had shortened school days so we practiced a little bit earlier,” Frederking said. “So we could stay for 30 minutes after practice and it would only take up some part of our day and not be there till like 8 o'clock. It was definitely helpful to get extra touches.”

Frederking also played soccer when she was younger.

Massey, who also played soccer with volleyball, sees some of those skills on the volleyball court.

“I think that there's a lot like a lot to be said as a soccer player and transferring some of those foot skills and quick kinds of movement on the floor between the two,” Massey said. “I think she does that well.”

O’Fallon has excelled with Frederking running the offense.

The Panthers (21-4), No. 3 in the STLhighschoolsports.com large school rankings, have won 10 consecutive matches. Seniors Annalie McWhorter (3.67 kills) and Adeline Smith (2.09 kills) lead a skilled group of hitters that include junior Kendall Kingdon (3.10 kills) and sophomore Cecelia Venne (1.90 kills).

McWhorter said Frederking makes the Panthers go.

“She obviously puts amazing sets up for everyone and I feel like she runs the offense and she runs everything, and without her I don't know if we'd be able to do it,” McWhorter said. “And she just brings the positive energy. She's such a smart player and I'm just so I'm really grateful for her and I know the team is too.”

O’Fallon snapped a nine-match losing streak to Edwardsville on September 3 that went back to 2018. This group of girls had never beaten the Tigers, who have ruled the Southwestern Conference in recent years.

The Panthers followed that up with another win over the Tigers last week in which Frederking hit her assists milestone.

“It was so surreal being able to finally beat Edwardsville and have that feeling of that we can do it,” Frederking said. “We're both very competitive, so it's fun being able to beat them.”

“It was huge,” McWhorter said. “It really boosted our confidence going forward in the season and I think getting over that was really big, especially like in practice. Edwardsville is a really good team and we knew we couldn't just go out there and just mess around. So, we had to work on our strategies and watch a lot of film and I think it really sent us forward.”

O’Fallon followed that up with another first, winning the Belleville East Tournament on Saturday.

Massey said the turning point was taking second place at the Lincoln Tournament in early September. The Panthers haven’t lost since dropping the championship match to Normal Community West.

“I like that tournament in the sense that we do get to see some central Illinois teams that we don't get to see often down here,” Massey said. “I also want the refs that ref those games to see us, because those are the refs you see at postseason and there is something to be said about a ref knowing what your team looks like. I always think that's really important for these refs to see who we are, what kind of kids we are, what kind of program we run, see your tendencies and that kind of thing.”

The surge has O’Fallon thinking big.

The Panthers are seeking to wrap up at least a share of their first conference championship since 2015 and carry that momentum into a long postseason run.

“We need to go in with confidence, because I know sometimes, we walk in and we're not the tallest, we're not the biggest, but we really play a smart game,” McWhorter said. “We need to know that we can do anything, and this season was kind of a surprise for a lot of people, but I am extremely confident going into postseason and I know that my team is too.”

A lot of that confidence begins with Frederking, who is on pace to break the school’s assist record sometime in the Panthers’ next few matches.

But the humble assists machine only has team success on her mind.