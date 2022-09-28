Girls volleyball spotlight: Grohmann's spark continues winning tradition at Gibault

Gibault senior Abby Grohmann is an intense competitor on the volleyball court.

Her mom almost found that out the hard way.

Grohmann crashed into her mother, Dawn Grohmann, while chasing after a ball during a match earlier this season. Dawn Grohmann, the school’s freshman coach and an assistant on varsity, almost suffered a broken wrist in the collision.

“It was our first home game and I was very pumped up,” Abby Grohmann said. “There was a ball that I definitely didn't think was as close to the bench as it was, but it turned out it was and I just kept going and ended up on my mom's lap.”

Dawn Grohmann’s wrist got pinned between the chairs.

“She's always been competitive,” Dawn Grohmann said. “She's the youngest of four and she's always had to fight to keep up with her older brother and sisters and so that's just ingrained in her. She will do whatever to make a play.”

The drive has taken her game to another level for Gibault (13-4), No. 8 in the STLhighschoolsports.com small school rankings.

Grohmann averages 4.45 kills per set, the second-highest mark in the St. Louis region.

“She's a leader,” Gibault coach Kelsey Hartung said. “She wants the best for her team, her teammates and herself. I wish I could clone her.”

Grohmann’s play has fueled already high expectations for Gibault, which returns the core of a team that was one victory away from advancing to the Illinois Class 1A state tournament last season.

Lucy Range is second on the team in kills (2.27) while serving as the team’s main setter. Kate Kreps is another attacking option, while Kamille Grohmann and Karmon Grohmann — distant cousins to Abby — are underclassmen with a high ceiling.

Avery Gilpin recently has come back from an illness and gives the Hawks another attacking and setting option that could help to ease the attention from Abby Grohmann.

“It has definitely been so much fun and being a senior, it's a little emotional because I've been around Gibault volleyball for so long,” Abby Grohmann said. “My grade school coach always said play like it's your last game and that's what I'm trying to do this last season.”

Volleyball, particularly Gibault volleyball, is a Grohmann family trait. Abby’s older sisters Ashley and Ande, as well as her brother Aaron, all played for the Hawks.

Abby literally grew up on the volleyball court as her mother played in college and has coached since Abby was 2 years old. She was a water girl for the Hawks when she was younger.

“We had a regional championship game and it was Halloween and as a mom, I thought about Ande and Abby, how are we going to go trick or treating?' ” Dawn Grohmann said. “What are we going to do? How are we going to balance that?”

She asked 9-year-old Ande and 8-year-old Abby whether they wanted to go trick or treating or to the volleyball match. Neither hesitated with their answer. They were going to the volleyball match.

“They dressed up and all the parents brought up candy and they got more candy at the volleyball game and they won regionals and it was the best Halloween ever,” Dawn Grohmann said.

Abby, who recently committed to Greenville University, is a four-year varsity starter.

Ande, who is 15 months older, was a junior when Abby was a freshman. The two years playing together were special for the siblings.

“Having my sister also playing made me more comfortable to talk on the court, but also like celebrate after each point and be competitive,” Abby Grohmann said. “She really brought out my voice I guess.”

The youngest Grohmann made a quick impression on Hartung.

“Her first game against Belleville East her freshman year is the game that I will always remember her for because she dominated that game,” Hartung said. “She upstaged every upperclassmen that was out there. She came in hot, and that was the game that I was like, OK, Abby Grohmann, man, I cannot wait to see this girl every single season.”

Abby Grohmann has not disappointed.

She and Ande served as a lethal one-two punch as Gibault posted a 27-11 record during Abby’s freshman season and a 16-2 mark during the COVID-19 altered 2020 season that was played int the spring of 2021.

“If we would have had postseason, I had no doubt that that team would have won state,” Hartung said. “And I know every coach probably would say that, but I 100% believe that that team would have won state. They were unstoppable on the outsides and, of course, we had other positions that were unstoppable as well, but those two just had this click, where the one was in the back row and the other one was in the front row. They just killed it.”

The last two seasons have proven to be big motivators for Abby Grohmann.

“Ever since I was a water girl, I wanted that experience (to go to state) and it would be so fun to do it for my last year,” she said.

Gibault was the talent to make a deep run.

“Our biggest downfall I think is like we get comfortable winning the first game and then the second game sometimes doesn’t go the way we want it to,” Abby Grohmann said. “I think finding that consistency and intensity through all games will definitely get us there.”

No matter how it ends, the Hawks’ final game will be the end of an era for Dawn Grohmann.

“I just love watching her,” Dawn Grohmann said. “I'm taking every moment in because this is my tenth season with a daughter on the team and this is coming to an end. I don't really want it to end, but all good things come to an end, I guess. It's going to be bittersweet for sure.”