Girls volleyball spotlight: Gym class announcement led Northwest's Mathews to the volleyball court

A chance conversation changed the course of Northwest-Cedar Hill senior Maureen Mathews life.
“I was in gym class one day and the teacher is like, ‘Oh, we're having volleyball tryouts,’ ” Mathews said. “And my friend was like, ‘Oh, I think I'm going to try out.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, I guess I'll go, too,’ because I was pretty tall.”
The rest is history.
Even though she started in volleyball much later than many of her fellow high school players — she didn’t start playing club until sixth grade — Mathews has made up the gap quickly with her size and athletic ability.
Now the 5-foot-11 middle blocker is fourth in the area in average kills (4.36 per set) and has led the Lions to a 10-2 record and the No. 7 spot in the STLhighschoolsports.com large school rankings.
But attacking is just part of the story. Unlike many middles who never see time in the back row, Mathews is a pure six-rotation player.
Northwest coach Debra Fortner said Mathews has made huge strides between her junior and senior seasons.
“Last year, she could run the one, she could run a quick set out of the middle, but other than that, you know, it had to be a pretty good set and she would struggle a little bit,” Fortner said. “But now it's pretty much, you know, she yells for the ball, (setter Jillian Schmoll) finds her voice, puts it up there and she can hit it. I think it's just her confidence and just knowing she's a leader. She's kind of taken hold of that and just ran with it.”
It is a long way from that fateful gym class. At that time, Mathews was a cheerleader for the Northwest middle school sports programs.
“I joke about that a lot,” Mathews said.
Cheerleading runs in her family. Mathews’ mom was her coach and her stepsister is a cheerleader at Northwest.
The Lions’ opponents wish she never had put away her pom poms.
“We played Farmington the other day,” Fortner said. “And even they kind of looked at their coach at one point in time and they just kind of shrugged their shoulders like, what do I do?”
Mathews had 15 kills, 2 blocks, 2 assists and an ace as Northwest swept the Knights.
Farmington isn’t the only team who didn’t have an answer for Mathews. Earlier this season, she put down 14 kills on just 15 attempts in a five-set win over Seckman on Sept. 15.
The next night, Mathews led a furious second set comeback in a 25-21, 27-25 sweep of Washington. The Lions trailed 24-21 in the second set, before Mathews rotated back to the front row to help spark the rally.
“My team, I can't do without them,” Mathews said. “I can't do it without the defense getting a good pass and they're always working as hard as they can to get the best pass they can. And then I can't do it without Jill and I's connection and the sets she gives me, she really puts it in the best place every time. I'd like to be the person that Jill can look for too put the ball down when we need it in a situation.”
After Northwest won the Windsor Tournament to start the season, Schmoll said the team feeds off Mathews’ energy.
“It kind of just makes everybody want to play harder because, if our middle hitter is able to dig balls and play defense and serve like she does, it makes everybody want to use that and play just as good,” Schmoll said.
Playing six rotations takes a physical toll, especially for a middle hitter. That toll is amplified with the switch to a best-of-five format.
The bigger workload has Mathews constantly in the gym. She has a membership to a facility by her house and she’s there working on her cardio whenever she gets a chance.
Even with Mathews’ high fitness level, the longer matches has Fortner working on load management for Mathews. She has substituted for her in the back row at times, just to keep her fresh.
“We've talked about it and it’s like, ‘Hey, there's going to be some games where you're not going to play all the way or you're not going to play back row,’ ” Fortner said. “We got to save those legs. Even with as good a shape as she's in, that's just a lot a lot of swings, a lot of jumping.”
Mathews has always loved volleyball and she started playing club for the Northwest Cat Attack after quitting cheerleading in the sixth grade. Last year, she moved to Rockwood Thunder, but only got half a season in before coronavirus shut everything down.
The pandemic hindered the college recruiting process for Mathews. She missed a couple of high-profile tournaments with Rockwood where she would have gotten major exposure to college scouts.
Mathews was also planning on taking visits over the summer, but those were cancelled as well.
“It's definitely been more difficult, but with all the technology these days it's definitely helped out with email and then I use sports recruits to help me out,” Mathews said. “And I do have a lot of film from club.”
Now she’s hoping to add to her film repertoire with a strong finish to her high school career.
Northwest has the pieces to make a run at the school’s first district championship. The Lions have hitters such as Lizzy Vermillion, Jordan Christopher and Alyssa Jones to keep the block honest against Mathews.
Torie Strange moved from outside to libero and has shored up a strong back row.
“This is one of the biggest teams I've ever had,” Fortner said. “I've got three kids that stand 6-foot or taller. It won't be easy. We're going to have to play some pretty good defense to make a postseason run but I think it's they're capable.”
