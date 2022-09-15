Girls volleyball spotlight: Jefferson's Roth making the most of her time left on the front row

Jefferson R-7 senior Ava Roth knows her time is coming up on the volleyball court.

Not for her career, since the four-year Blue Jays standout will continue playing at the University of Arkansas. But time is running out on a particular aspect of her game — attacking and hitting.

While Roth is one of Jefferson’s top attackers, her 5-foot-6 frame projects as a defensive specialist in the Southeastern Conference. In fact, that’s how the Razorbacks noticed Roth, who is the libero for her Rockwood Thunder club team.

“That was something I really just wanted to enjoy this year,” Roth said. “It’s like my last season ever going to be able to hit and so I've been working really hard this year to just try to make the most of it, because I do realize that I'm not ever going to get to play this position again.”

Roth, so far, has made the most of it by averaging 3.11 kills for Jefferson (6-3-1), No. 6 in the STLhighschoolsports.com small school rankings.

The output comes as no surprise to Jefferson coach Tara Fish. Roth, a three-time team MVP as voted on by her teammates, has made the most of her time since she stepped on the court as a freshman.

“She works hard in the gym,” Fish said. “She works hard in the weight room and she has a positive attitude and is coachable. So all those things put together make her one of those top-notch kids. I mean, she just says that grit and determination, she wants to get after it, high energy.”

Jefferson has thrived with Roth providing the spark. The Blue Jays have gone 75-26-2 since Roth’s freshman season, including a 33-7-1 mark last season and the program’s first appearance at state, finishing third in Class 3.

Last season's accomplishments, combined with the majority of the team returning, has Jefferson's expectations at an all-time high.

“We had a really good season last year, so we're trying to do as good as we did last year, but at the same time trying to enjoy our last season together as seniors,” Roth said. “So we're just trying to not worry about the pressure and just have fun, but hope that our work will pay off and the results will come.”

Roth, Emma Breier and Kirstyn Loyd form a three-headed offensive attack. All three are four-year starters and future collegiate players, with Breier headed to Pittsburg State University in Kansas and Loyd to Missouri Southern State University.

Another four-year starter, setter Paige Seibert, runs the offense.

Jefferson enjoyed a lot of support from the community and within the school during last season’s run to state. That hasn’t wavered.

“They traveled everywhere with us, sectionals, state, no matter where it was, we had a huge group of people,” Roth said. “And I have so many people tell us that they're coming back this year because we were so fun to watch last year. So it's actually really fun to see everyone love to come watch volleyball.”

Part of that support is Roth’s family. Her parents, Braden and Julie, never miss a match and family time more often than not turns into a film session.

“We'll either watch our past games and see why I was making these defensive errors or what I was doing on my hits to see why I was missing them,” Roth said. “So I try to fix whatever I was doing in the past game and me and my dad, he actually knows a lot of volleyball from just watching me play over the years and so he's really good with the technique part.”

Fish has known Roth’s parents since high school.

“They are nothing but supportive,” Fish said. “They're supportive of all the kids, are supportive of the program. They're there for everything and a lot of these parents that I have this year are like that and that's just awesome.”

Roth is still deciding on whether to major in business or psychology at Arkansas. While her major is undecided, her playing plans are rock solid.

“I went on my visit and the the campus was absolutely beautiful and so I loved like everything about it,” Roth said. “Their facilities are unreal there. They have an all-girls workout facility. They have an athlete's dining hall and sports are just super huge there. So when I went there, it just felt like home to me.”

But first, she has some unfinished business with the Blue Jays.