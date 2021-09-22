Girls volleyball spotlight: Kirkwood's Belden, Zumwalt North's Janes each eclipse plateau of 1,000 digs

Both relishes being the unsung hero.

“If you think about it, defense is always set up based on the offense, so I probably wouldn't have been able to make half of those digs if my front row players weren't up and blocking,” Belden said. “Everything I do is kind of based off them, so I think they deserve just as much credit.”

Janes’ favorite part of volleyball is watching her teammates succeed, especially her outside hitters.

“I'm not even the one doing the kills, but like Lilly (Porter) and Brooke (Ronquest) when they get an outside kill, I tell them the spots,” Janes said.

The spots Janes referred to are areas of the court where the hitters should hit the ball. The trio has developed their own system of nine zones and Janes, with her previous hitting experience and view from the back row, coaches them on where to go.

Janes doesn’t care that the hitters are getting all the credit and the casual observer doesn’t know her role in the process.

“I get an adrenaline rush,” Janes said when she sees her teammates blast down a kill. “I get goosebumps.”

Both are revered by their teammates.

Janes hit 1,000 digs in a road match at Liberty.