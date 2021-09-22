Girls volleyball spotlight: Kirkwood's Belden, Zumwalt North's Janes each eclipse plateau of 1,000 digs

Can you dig it?
Fort Zumwalt North’s Kennedy Janes and Kirkwood’s Nora Belden certainly can.
Both liberos celebrated their respective 1,000th career digs last week, a hallowed mark for defensive specialists. It represents longevity and a consistent high level of play.
“She'll get to every ball she can,” Fort Zumwalt North coach Scott Clynes said of Janes. “And I know every day she comes off the court and we look at her arms and see how hard she's dove because she'll have blood come off her elbows. So that's the kind of player she is.”
Kirkwood coach Julie Goodmann has a similar view of Belden.
“She has just that attitude like, ‘I'm going to get that ball up, and she finds a way,' ” Goodmann said. “And she's flying through the air to try to pick up that ball.”
Both liberos had a similar path to the 1,000-dig milestone, starting with playing varsity as an underclassman.
Janes is in her third year on the varsity for Zumwalt North. She had 278 digs as a sophomore and 590 as a junior.
She hit No. 1,000 on September 9 at Liberty, becoming the first Panthers player ever to hit the milestone. Not bad for a player who has a hitter in club until reaching high school.
“I was libero my freshman year and then I was a (defensive specialist) on varsity (as a sophomore) and then like, that's when like I found my real talent on the back row,” Janes said.
Clynes said Janes plays like she’s been on the back row her whole career.
“She does everything you want a defensive specialist/libero to do,” Clynes said. “She reads the play well, knows where the block’s going to be, she talks to her hitters. Just really fundamentally sound.”
Belden broke in on Kirkwood’s varsity her freshman year. Due to a late birthday, she was playing varsity as a 13-year-old.
Unlike Janes who started as a hitter, Belden always played in the back row.
“I love defense,” Belden said. “It's so exciting for me. It's the best part of the game.”
Goodmann remembers Belden’s freshman year at the Borgia Tournament.
“I think she turned 14 on that day,” Goodmann said. “I was like, it’s your birthday and she's like, ‘Yeah, I'm 14.’ I'm like, ‘Wait, you've been 13 and playing varsity volleyball?' ”
The moment wasn’t too big for Belden then and it isn’t now.
“From the very beginning, she has been a go getter,” Goodmann said. “She is a scrappy player that is going to pick up and sacrifice her body for the team, no matter what point it is.”
Both relishes being the unsung hero.
“If you think about it, defense is always set up based on the offense, so I probably wouldn't have been able to make half of those digs if my front row players weren't up and blocking,” Belden said. “Everything I do is kind of based off them, so I think they deserve just as much credit.”
Janes’ favorite part of volleyball is watching her teammates succeed, especially her outside hitters.
“I'm not even the one doing the kills, but like Lilly (Porter) and Brooke (Ronquest) when they get an outside kill, I tell them the spots,” Janes said.
The spots Janes referred to are areas of the court where the hitters should hit the ball. The trio has developed their own system of nine zones and Janes, with her previous hitting experience and view from the back row, coaches them on where to go.
Janes doesn’t care that the hitters are getting all the credit and the casual observer doesn’t know her role in the process.
“I get an adrenaline rush,” Janes said when she sees her teammates blast down a kill. “I get goosebumps.”
Both are revered by their teammates.
Janes hit 1,000 digs in a road match at Liberty.
A week later, the team honored the feat at it home gym. But what Janes thought would be a simple acknowledgment by the P.A. announcer turned out to be so much more.
“They actually got me to leave before the game and we get snacks and stuff and gifts for other people,” Janes said. “And I came back, the gym was all decorated balloons. My teammates did so good they kept it secret, and girls keeping secrets is really hard, so I was definitely very surprised. Even my mom My mom made signs.”
Clynes said Janes was a unanimous choice as a team captain by her teammates.
“She leads by example,” Clynes said. “She doesn't yell, she doesn't scream. She goes out and does it and that's what leaders do.”
Belden was honored a couple of days later in similar fashion.
“She wears her heart on her sleeve and she plays every single point, like it's the last point, and it doesn't matter, she's sacrificing her body,” Goodmann said.
Both aren’t satisfied.
While the individual accolades are nice, both Janes and Belden are team-first players. Both hope for greater team glory when the postseason starts next month.
“I just want to make it through districts, that's our first goal,” Janes said. “Then keep up our winning season. We got seven games within eight days this next week. So, we got a lot of games, and we have to get our mentality up and focus up and be ready to push our bodies and our minds.”