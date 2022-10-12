Girls volleyball spotlight: Liberty flying behind strong senior class that has been building for years

On the surface, playing girls volleyball and throwing the javelin seem like an odd athletic pair, but Liberty High dual-sport athlete Savannah Meyer said they actually complement each other.

“Throwing the javelin is about the same kind of arm motion as a swing (in volleyball),” Meyer said. “So it's just a really like over-exaggerated swing. But it helps with shoulder mobility and being able to keep strength from the load position and then to when you follow through.”

Meyer’s arm has certainly gotten a workout this season. The 5-foot-11 senior outside hitter is one of the area’s kills leaders, averaging 3.65 spikes each set.

More importantly, the Arkansas Tech recruit is a key cog in a Liberty team that has announced its presence to the area volleyball community. The Eagles (25-1), No. 5 in the STLhighschoolsports.com large schools rankings, are off to the best start in the program’s nine-year history.

“She’s the one (opponents) have to look out for,” Liberty coach Veronica Kirkpatrick said. “She’s a great athlete.”

But Liberty is far more than a one-person show.

Kirkpatrick was hired in 2020 close to the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. While there was uncertainty surrounding the entire season, Kirkpatrick was certain she had a special group of eight sophomores in the program.

She pulled the group up to varsity and now they make up a stellar, tight-knit senior group that has put the program on the map.

“They have been playing together for three years, and each year, it's just progressively getting better and better,” Kirkpatrick said. “They're very special.”

Setter Riley Watson averages 9.25 assists a set and has more than 1,700 assists and counting for her career. Watson keeps the opposing block honest on Meyer by distributing the ball between a talented group of hitters, including Reese Douglas (2.6 kills), Caroline Ward (2.05 kills), Abigail Harder (1.95 kills) and Camryn Minor (1.69 kills).

Meyer, a six-rotation player, is a leader on serve receive. Libero Hailey Buckley and Bella Gambaro have stepped up to lead a stingy back row.

“We were going to be good, but I didn't think that we were going to pull off what we have so far,” Watson said.

Liberty’s depth is the difference.

“We play multiple teams that have one or two really good players and we don't,” Kirkpatrick said. “We have Savannah, of course, and then we have Abby in the middle, we have Caroline in the middle, our right-side Camryn … and then our defense. So together, our defense and our offense, both are strong. So, when we approach other teams, we're like, OK, we get to focus on one or two players. They have to focus on more than just one player when they're playing us and that's good.”

Liberty won its first 17 matches of the season, including the Troy Tournament title.

The first and only loss came in the Eagles’ opening match of the Belleville East Tournament against perennial Metro East power Breese Central. Liberty responded by winning its final four matches of the tournament.

“Just seeing us play how we played there, it was just mind blowing, because we had never played teams that good,” Watson said. “I don't think that we knew what we were completely capable of and that was a tournament where we had our one loss, but we played the best that we've ever seen us play.”

Liberty already has set a program high in wins, which was previously 17 in 2019. The players also hope to achieve some other firsts such as a Conference and District championship.

Meyer relishes the role of trailblazer.

“I think that what we're doing now just shows the younger girls in our program that they can be the same, that they can do this,” Meyer said. “I just love being an upperclassman that the underclassmen can look up to and just be like, ‘Wow, I want to play like them.’ And I just think that our team loves being that person and that team for the younger girls.”

The regular season success has only heightened postseason expectations.

Liberty is the No. 1 seed in a tough Class 5 District 4 tournament. The Eagles are not sneaking up on anyone anymore.

“We need to keep communicating really well, because when we're really really loud, everything goes super well,” Meyer said. “So as long as we keep communicating, and we keep everything really, really fast.”

Watson said team chemistry is also a key. She said there is no drama and anything that comes up is handled quickly because the players are so close.

“We work together really well,” Watson said. “We are basically all inseparable. We're always together throughout the day.”

Kirkpatrick hopes this group of seniors not only passes down the success on the court, but the connection off of it to future Eagles teams as the school builds its volleyball tradition.

“We had our summer camp, it had over 87 kids,” Kirkpatrick said. “Combined with that and philosophy and mentality of the coaching staff, I hope we can continue. You're always going to have your good years. You're going to have off years. You're going to have a building year. You're going to have that in any cycle and any coaching tradition.