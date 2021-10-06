Girls volleyball spotlight: Record books take a different look with expanded matches, seasons

Francis Howell Central athletic director Scott Harris said the changes really affect sports like baseball, softball or basketball that can have entire tournaments cancelled due to weather. But he believes volleyball will benefit from it as well.

“It gives you more opportunity to get more playing time a lot of times,” Harris said. “So, anytime you play more games, I think it's a good thing for students.”

The 36 total match allowance could yield itself of more playing time. Most tournaments average six matches played. When you add those numbers under the old format and compare them with the new, teams could conceivably play six to eight more matches a season.

More matches, more records.

“School records and career records in a lot of sports are changing now because of the number of contests that are allowed,” Harris said. “And if you spent three years on varsity in baseball or softball, you can play in excess of 100 games. You never had high school kids play 100 games before.”

Lafayette coach Zach Young said there should be a balance to be fair to players who accomplished milestones with more limited opportunities.