Girls volleyball spotlight: Seckman's Beaven bets on herself in quest to play for Stanford

“We were just excited and we were ready and we got there and you know the first couple of balls all of them just kind of looked over and I was like, ‘Yep, that's exactly what we expected,’ ” Lupori said. “They were kind of taken aback at first, but then they just kind of hit them head on and they gave them some great competition. They didn't give up. They were exhausted because that was the fastest team that we had ever played. But I think it kind of inspired them. I think it made them want to work and push even harder.”

Beaven knew what to expect from Borgia. She is teammates with Knights outside hitter Ella Brinkmann with the Rockwood Thunder, so the speed of the Knights’ attack did not surprise her.

The experience showed Seckman what it takes to be one of the top teams in the state.

“We definitely have a chance to go really far this season,” Beaven said. “I think our team chemistry is getting better each year and I think this year it's the best it's been so far.

“After the Borgia game, we decided we're going to do a faster tempo and I think that is going to be super beneficial just because … we're not the tallest team so a fast tempo is going to be important in our game, just so we can kind of throw off those blockers and get there quick without the big block there. I think that's going to definitely be a big turning point in our game, just running that fast offense.”