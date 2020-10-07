Girls volleyball spotlight: Seckman's Beaven bets on herself in quest to play for Stanford

IMPERIAL — Most high school kids feel pressure to keep up their grades, but Seckman senior Taylor Beaven has taken those stakes to another level.
Beaven, a standout on the Jaguars’ volleyball team, has a spot on Stanford’s team waiting for her as long as she academically qualifies. That means she must be a straight-A student this semester.
“I have been offered a full ride from quite a few other universities, but Stanford is just an opportunity that if I do get it I just can't pass it up just because it's like it just my dream,” Beaven said.
Seckman’s go-to outside hitter, the 5-foot-9 Beaven projects as a libero for Stanford, a perennial college volleyball power. Stanford generally doesn’t offer scholarships for liberos as freshmen, so Beaven basically is betting on herself.
If she qualifies academically, there could be a scholarship in the future. So while she isn’t an official volleyball commit, Beaven is committed to a Stanford education and the opportunity to play for the powerhouse Cardinal.
That allure was too much to pass up for Beaven, who plans to major either in pre-law or political science.
“(Stanford) actually had a big role in my schedule this year and I am actually taking an online course through BYU,” Beaven said. “So it has not been easy, but right now I have a 4.8 or 4.9 (GPA) so I'm pretty confident that I can continue this over until the end of the semester, but it's definitely stressful.”
Beaven doesn’t exactly have an easy class schedule, either. She is taking four advanced placement classes and two dual college credit classes.
That class load hasn't hindered Beaven on the court. Her 3.71 kills a set puts her among the area’s leaders as Seckman, No. 6 in the STLhighschoolsports large school rankings, is off to an 8-2 start.
“She is just such a leader on and off the court,” Seckman assistant coach Ahna Lupori said. “She's so encouraging and her talent just kind of radiates. She pushes each of her teammates to be better. She's the kind of kid that you only get every once in a while, and when you do, you just want to hold on to her as long as you can because she's just so inspiring.”
Lupori and her mother, Seckman head coach Paula Baechle, are some of Beaven’s biggest cheerleaders in her academic quest. They have a standing agreement that, if needed, Beaven has permission to take a practice or two off for her studies.
Beaven hasn’t taken them up on it and doesn’t plan to do so.
“When I'm at practice it's kind of like my escape,” Beaven said. “I get to just focus on volleyball, focus on having fun, getting better. So that's kind of like two-and-a-half, three hours that I like to just take a break from school and just focus on something else, but as soon as I get home I hit that pencil and I'm just doing work all the way until like 12 o'clock every single night.”
While Beaven uses volleyball as an escape, she brings the same intensity to the court she has in the classroom.
“Anytime we're in a huddle, Taylor will just start clapping her hands and then she'll say, ‘Energy!’ ” Lupori said. “She wants everyone to just match energy levels and not be on this rollercoaster of emotions.”
Beaven said her teammates like to poke fun at her for her energy rally cry.
But while her teammates might joke with her about it, they are listening.
“She is probably the biggest part of the team,” setter Erin Treis said. “She keeps everyone in line and she’s just an amazing person.”
And it has translated to success on the court.
One of the Jaguars’ losses this season came to No. 2 small school Borgia, the defending Class 3 state champion. That was an eye opener.
“We were just excited and we were ready and we got there and you know the first couple of balls all of them just kind of looked over and I was like, ‘Yep, that's exactly what we expected,’ ” Lupori said. “They were kind of taken aback at first, but then they just kind of hit them head on and they gave them some great competition. They didn't give up. They were exhausted because that was the fastest team that we had ever played. But I think it kind of inspired them. I think it made them want to work and push even harder.”
Beaven knew what to expect from Borgia. She is teammates with Knights outside hitter Ella Brinkmann with the Rockwood Thunder, so the speed of the Knights’ attack did not surprise her.
The experience showed Seckman what it takes to be one of the top teams in the state.
“We definitely have a chance to go really far this season,” Beaven said. “I think our team chemistry is getting better each year and I think this year it's the best it's been so far.
“After the Borgia game, we decided we're going to do a faster tempo and I think that is going to be super beneficial just because … we're not the tallest team so a fast tempo is going to be important in our game, just so we can kind of throw off those blockers and get there quick without the big block there. I think that's going to definitely be a big turning point in our game, just running that fast offense.”
