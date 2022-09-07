Girls volleyball spotlight: St. Joseph's Morrissey seeks to turn lofty individual ranking into team success

For the first time, St. Joseph’s outside hitter Claire Morrissey had no control on the volleyball court.

Relegated to spectator due to a knee injury, Morrissey could only watch and cheer on her teammates as they hosted Francis Howell Central in the Class 5 sectionals last season. That task became harder and harder as the match moved to a fifth set.

“I just wanted to put my shoes on and get out there,” Morrissey said.

The Angels fell in five sets.

St. Joseph’s coach Jacqui Zancanata knew having to watch was tough for her star player, who she said sought one or two medical opinions before accepting she couldn't play.

“Especially when it was, you know, coming down to the fifth game, she was really having a hard time,” Zancanata said. “You know, not being there for her team, not playing, that's a hard match to sit out for sure.”

The loss has served as motivation.

“It's just a big thing to not look too far to the future,” Morrissey said. “Just take the team in front of you as the best team you're ever going to play, that you have to play your best for every single game and every single point, because it really comes down to those few points that makes the difference.”

Tradition-rich St. Joseph’s came into the season with high expectations. The Angels have started off the season with sweeps of Marquette and defending state champion Cor Jesu to vault to No. 3 in the STLhighschoolsports.com large school rankings.

Morrissey’s right arm is the driving force behind those expectations. The 6-foot junior established herself as one of the area’s top hitters last season, averaging 4.17 kills.

The accolades continued in the offseason with Prepvolleyball.com ranking Morrissey as the No. 6 recruit in the country for the class of 2024.

The lofty ranking came as a shock.

“Olivia Hasbrook from Eureka texted me, she was like check Prepvolleyball right now,” Morrissey said. “And so, I open that up and I just started crying. It was such like a big deal for me and it was just like amazing to see that.”

Being recognized as one of the nation’s best high school players hasn’t changed Morrissey.

“You would never know if you came to watch our practice that she's one of the top players in the country,” Zancanata said. “She doesn't treat herself or her teammates any differently. We have to keep reminding her I think sometimes.”

St. Joseph’s volleyball is a family tradition in the Morrissey household. Morrissey’s mother, Rene, graduated in 1991 and won a state championship her senior year.

“She says she would have let me go somewhere else, do I think that's true? I don't know,” Claire Morrisey joked. “But it was my choice.”

There really wasn’t a choice, at least in Claire’s mind.

“I think I was in third grade when I came to my first St. Joe’s volleyball game and ever since I walked into the gym, it was my biggest dream to make it on the St. Joe’s volleyball team,” Claire Morrissey said. “And all through middle school, I was like, I want to play for St. Joe’s, I want to be an Angel and be able to participate in that amazing program.”

Watching her daughter don the green and white of St. Joseph’s is a special experience for Rene Morrissey.

“I love that she's playing volleyball for St. Joe’s, without a doubt,” Rene Morrissey said. “She takes pride in playing for St. Joe’s. High school is different. It's just a different feeling versus playing club.”

Mom knows a thing or two about being around high-profile volleyball players.

As a senior, Rene Morrissey, known then as Rene Huckla, was a senior on the first of four consecutive state championship teams for St. Joseph’s. One of her teammates was a young freshman phenom named Kristin Fokl.

She knows how much work her daughter has put in to be considered one of the country’s best players.

“It's an amazing accomplishment I would have never dreamt of,” Rene Morrissey said. “I've never pressured her, I mean she's done this on her own. She is determined. She just has it in her. She loves the sport. You have to love the sport, without a doubt.”

Morrisey has verbally committed to the University of Missouri and plans to major in something involving the medical field.

But even with the ranking and commitment under her belt, Morrissey is still focused on improving her game. She’s worked on her defense and serve receive on the back row.

“What makes her so special is that she's so motivating to her whole team and she definitely holds everyone to a higher standard,” Zancanata said. “And I think she pushes people to be better than they think they can be.”

The standard at St. Joseph’s is state titles. The Angels have nine state championships, with the last coming in 2017, and 19 final four appearances, according to Missouri State High School Activities Association records.

Morrissey hopes to add to the school’s rather large trophy case before she leaves. She said her teammates are some of the hardest workers she has ever played with.