Girls volleyball spotlight: Talented underclass has Westminster primed for postseason run

When most teams graduate 10 seniors, it means a rebuilding phase is about to begin.
For the Westminster girls volleyball team, it marked the start of a successful era.
Buoyed by a talented sophomore and junior class, the Wildcats are off to their best start in eight years. But the foundation was set in motion last year by that group of leaders.
“Their biggest thing was about hard work and they knew like as 10 seniors they're not all going to get on the court at the same time,” Westminster junior captain Hailey Pritchett said. “Every day at practice we were just going to grind as hard as we can and it's definitely passed down so much this year because our heavy grade is our sophomore grade and they have just put everything out on the court.”
Westminster coach Bryndyn Crutcher said that class left a lasting impression.
“Those seniors really poured into the younger players, they really made them feel welcome,” Crutcher said. “They really helped them with their leadership growth and so I think that confidence that the seniors from last year put into our younger players, really helped them step up in and be able to lead even as young players.”
Westminster is off to an 8-2 start. The last time the Wildcats got off to such a strong start was 2012, when they won 11 of their first 12 before eventually beating Pleasant Hill for the Class 2 state championship.
No one in the Westminster program is looking that far. With a group of just two seniors, five juniors, six sophomores and a freshman, the focus is simply improving with every practice, match and rep.
“They're going to get better and better because they're going to get stronger and they're just going to have more knowledge of the game the more they play,” Crutcher said.
Pritchett, a setter, has become a vocal leader. She shares the offensive facilitator role in the Wildcats’ 6-2 formation with sophomore Sophia Shaver and freshman Lexi Frazier.
Sophomore outside hitters Abby Siess and Shelby Truitt both average more than 2.5 kills per set. Sophomore right-side hitter Emma Fairchild also averages more than 2.5 kills and provides a balanced attack that keeps the opposing blockers honest.
Alli Bishop, a sophomore transfer from Lafayette, provides a strong left-handed attacking presence.
Sophomore libero Avery Stanfill was a starter as a freshman and excels in serve receive. Junior Marissa Penner also helps lock down a strong back row.
The Wildcats’ deep roster provides daily positional competition in practice.
“Every single girl has someone behind them, or competing for that position, and there is no one that's just like, oh, like here's your spot, you have it 100 percent,” Pritchett said. “Every single person has somebody else. I'm a junior, and I have a sophomore and this new freshmen that came and she's super-talented. It motivates me so much to just keep playing and practice so hard.”
Despite the competition for playing time, the team enjoys a strong chemistry. There is no jealousy or bitterness.
That bond will be key with the postseason looming after a regular season cut short by coronavirus restrictions. Westminster hasn’t won a district title since that magical 2012 run, but the ingredients are there.
Still, it won’t be easy. Visitation, which handed Westminster its lone loss, looms in a possible district championship match.
“They're a good team, but we hurt ourselves quite a bit,” Crutcher said. “We had 18 service errors, just not good serves. We had a lot of balls in the net where you don’t even make the other team make a play. We did not swing well that game either.”
The serving struggles are an anomaly for Westminster, which has 101 total aces this season.
The Wildcats rebounded less than 24-hours after the loss outlasting John Burroughs in a five-set marathon.
“Everything started clicking back to how we started the season,” Crutcher said.
Pritchett noted that the Visitation loss came in three sets and wasn’t played in the best-of-five format that a potential district final would play. She likes her team’s chances in the longer format.
“One of our goals of this whole season is that we win any game that we go to five sets in,” Pritchett said. “It was really important to us that when we got there (against Burroughs) that we pulled through.”
And with such a young roster, the future looks bright for the Wildcats.
“They need to make sure that they're playing relaxed, that they're remembering that this is a game that they love to play, and it should not be something that causes them a lot of anxiety and stress,” Crutcher said. “That they can go in and play loose, that's when our serving game really takes off, which is huge for us and that's when they start finding the court when they're attacking the ball.”
