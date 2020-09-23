Girls volleyball spotlight: Weber finds her voice to lead St. Dominic's championship chase

O'FALLON, Mo. — Audrey Weber felt the time had come for a change.

So the St. Dominic High girls volleyball hitter decided to leave her timid persona behind in exchange for a more aggressive, outgoing demeanor.

At her first practice last season as a junior, the 6-foot slugger made her new presence felt immediately.

"She started screaming in frustration because as a team things just weren't going right," St. Dominic girls volleyball coach Courtney Bland said.

Bland had to blink twice to make sure this was the same Audrey Weber. The one who performed well her first two seasons but stayed in the background and out of the limelight.

"No matter what I would say, she would respond, 'Yes coach, sure coach, whatever you say coach,' " Bland said. "She was so regimented and so determined to please those around her."

Then, in her third year with the program, Weber did a complete-about face — at least personality wise.

"She just came out of her shell," said St. Dominic senior libero Olivia Skiljan, who is also one of Weber’s best friends.

Weber, now a senior, came to the conclusion her leadership skills would be needed just as much as her play on the court.