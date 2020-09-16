Girls volleyball spotlight: Winkelmann upholds family tradition of winning titles at Hermann

“I would definitely say she’s the best passer,” Lynn said.

Grace began her volleyball career excelling in the back row. She grew seven inches between her freshman and sophomore seasons. With that spurt, she developed into a deadly hitter.

“She hits such a hard ball,” Landolt said. “She’s figured her arm swing out and she’s so smart. She knows what’s open and has great court sense with a high volleyball IQ.”

Grace got her start at age 3 by learning to pass a balloon in volleyball matches with her sisters in the living room. Because her older siblings had already developed their hitting skills, Grace spent her early years as an assist specialist.

“We would just be bouncing the (balloon) around and I’d end up getting it to them so they could hit,” Grace said.

Grace is expecting big things this season. The Bearcats are off to a 3-2-2 start with a third-place finish in the Jefferson City Tournament over the weekend.

“For us, it’s about what happens at the end of the year, that’s always what we’re looking for,” Grace said.