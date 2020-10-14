Girls volleyball spotlight: Zancanata provides smooth coaching transition for St. Joseph's

The phone call this summer came as a surprise to St. Joseph’s assistant girls volleyball coach Jacqui Zancanata.
Maureen McVey, the school’s athletic director, was on the line. Angels head coach Katie Richardson had decided to opt out of the season due to family concerns relating to the COVID-19 pandemic.
By the time the call ended, Zancanata was the Angels head coach.
“I was very excited, and I felt up for the challenge, especially this year,” Zancanata said. “I wanted to keep the season the same, as much as I could, for the girls.”
Zancanata didn’t need any nametags when practices started. She has been an assistant at St. Joseph’s since 2013 and is still the JV coach, so she was able to keep the continuity in transitioning from Richardson.
Lana Gerard, one of three senior captains for the Angels, said the players were surprised at the change but haven’t missed a beat under Zancanata.
“(Zancanata) is an amazing coach and is working really hard to make us as good as we can,” Gerard said. “We all have the same goal in mind, which is to win state.”
There is extra pressure taking over the Angels program. St. Joseph’s has hung nine state championship banners and has been to 19 final fours.
McVey didn’t flinch on promoting Zancanata.
“There is a tradition, and the coaches see it on the gym walls every day,” McVey said. “Girls do come to St. Joe to play volleyball just as they come to St. Joe to play soccer and tennis and golf and field hockey. Jacqui has been great with the kids. She's been here for seven years so she knows the tradition of St. Joe's. She knows what the expectations I have for our coaches.”
The Angels are off to a 4-2 start to the season and have ascended to No. 9 in the STLhighschoolsports large school rankings.
Zancanata graduated from Notre Dame and coached the Rebels for a couple of years after playing club volleyball while attending the University of Missouri. She coached for High Performance for 11 years before joining St. Joseph’s in 2013.
She was an assistant under hall of fame coach Karen Davis, who won eight state titles in 21 seasons at St. Joseph’s, until she retired in 2015. Zancanata continued as assistant when Richardson, a St. Joseph’s alum, took over for Davis and she was Richardson’s assistant for the Angels' last state title run in 2017.
“Both of them are very competitive and very intense, very driven coaches and I feel that that was something that I definitely use in my own coaching style — that competitiveness, the drive for success,” Zancanata said.
McVey said Zancanata’s organization and commitment stand out. She never questions whether the Angels are maximizing their practice time, and despite having a 3-year-old daughter and a 1½-year-old son, Zancanata regularly is in the gym more than an hour before practice.
That organization has helped St. Joseph’s navigate coronavirus restrictions. Due to participation limits, Zancanata had to divide the Angels program into two practices over the summer.
And the new head coach had to guide the team through a coronavirus outbreak over the summer that sidelined some players and Zancanata herself.
“Most of our varsity players were quarantined for 14 days,” Zancanata said. “We had a few girls that were positive, myself included, so we had some challenges early on in the season for sure. But I think in the long run we are better for it. We continued to do online workouts as much as we could, and my assistant coach (Holly Hildebrand) continued practicing with the players who were not in quarantine. So, we tried to continue as much as we could during those 14 days.”
With her coaching both the varsity and JV teams, Zancanata has had to rely on her senior leaders, especially with getting the varsity team ready to hit the court while the coach has her attention focused on the JV match.
“(Zancanata) has a lot of trust in us and I love that because I think we have a very special class,” Gerard said. “We've kind of been preparing for this, not this type of thing, but we've been preparing to be leaders ever since we were young. It’s our job to lead the underclassmen and, honestly, ourselves to be better.”
Off the court, Zancanata has a passion for rescue dogs. Zancanata ran a non-profit petfood pantry and has been involved in non-profit dog rescue organizations for many years.
She currently has six dogs, all rescues. She had as many as nine dogs at one point.
Her dogs have become an unofficial mascot for the team.
“They are all very spoiled and the girls are always asking me about them,” Zancanata said. “It's still a big passion of mine, and it has become a passion of my daughter. She loves dogs. She loves everything about it. So, she's kind of helped me continue it and they get a walk every day. I mean they're just like everybody else's dog. There's just more of them.”
Aside from dogs, Zancanata’s other passion is volleyball. McVey said that is evident with how she has adapted to her new role.
“She has a great rapport with the kids,” McVey said. “I respect her for just stepping in and taking over the program. One day she was the JV coach and the next day we tell her, ‘Oh no, you're taking over the program.’ She came in guns blazing.”
