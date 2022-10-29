Girls volleyball state quarterfinal roundup: Jefferson outlasts Saxony Lutheran in a five-set thriller

Jefferson R-7 girls volleyball coach Tara Fish had light-hearted moment with some of her players’ parents Saturday after their Class 2 quarterfinal match against Saxony Lutheran.

“I told all those parents, I said, ‘Well, you got your $8 a ticket worth today,' ” Fish said.

They certainly did.

It was turned out to the be match of the day as Jefferson pulled out a 23-25, 25-23, 25-17, 23-25, 17-15 victory.

Jefferson (30-5-1), No. 5 in the STLhighschoolsports.com small school rankings, advanced to the state semifinals in Cape Girardeau for the second consecutive season. The Blue Jays will play East Buchanan (31-5-1) at Show-Me Center at 6 p.m. Friday.

Emma Breier blasted 21 kills and had 24 serve receives without an error. Sparkplug Ava Roth had 16 kills and 13 digs. Kirstyn Loyd had 13 kills, 14 digs and 29 serve receives. Right-side hitter Maclayne McPeters had five kills including a monster spike on a free ball. Avery Richardson had five kills and got numerous first touches at the net that aided the Jefferson defense. Paige Siebert had 56 assists.

Libero Grace Lowery led a stout back row with 13 digs and three aces and Beth Dalton had 12 digs and 14 serve receives.

Jefferson had to dig out of an early hole in the fifth set.

“I called two timeouts before either team even had eight points probably, which is not like me at all,” Fish said.

The coach challenged her senior-laden club during the final timeout.

“I said at this point, it's got to be up to you and how bad you want it,” Fish said. “And we're going to work through some hard things together right now and let's make some memories.”

The Blue Jays responded to keep their season alive.

Jefferson took third last season and hopes to take the next step to the championship match this season.

“So eliminating our own mistakes and just playing our game instead of trying to just keep the ball in play,” Fish said. “We just need to do it put it away like we can. And so that experience, I think, just being senior heavy, has helped us to do that. And so that's what we're going to be focusing on.”

Lafayette returns to state semifinals

After a two-year absence, the Lafayette girls volleyball team will return to the Missouri State High School Activities final four at Cape Girardeau.

The Lancers punched their ticket with a 25-15, 25-18, 25-17 sweep of Jackson in the Class 5 quarterfinals hosted by Lafayette on Saturday.

Lafayette (30-6), No. 1 in the STLhighschoolsports.com large schools rankings, will play Liberty North (30-5) in the semifinals at the Show Me Center at 10 a.m. Thursday. The Lancers swept the Eagles in the Ozark Grand Slam on October 8.

“I'll credit our back row players, I thought they really made some good moves,” Lafayette coach Zach Young said. “Jackson's a tough team. They've got a couple of kids that can really just get up and hammer the ball and I thought we were able to slow them down just enough.”

Young said Caitlyn Little had a great match, Maya Witherspoon was smart with the ball and Allison Risley had some big moments, while setter Alyssa Nelson did a good job distributing the ball.

“I thought our passers did a phenomenal job of keeping us in system that, we had the ability to spread the ball out,” Young said.

After Lafayette jumped out early and controlled the first set, Jackson responded in the second to take an 11-7 lead. But the Lancers turned the tide to pull out the set and carried that momentum for the sweep.

It is the 10th final four appearance for Lafayette, winner of 19 successive matches. The Lancers have won six state championships but are seeking their first since 2016.

“I think we're playing some great ball right now,” Young said. “I think we're peaking at the right time. The unfortunate part is we're going to head down to Cape and see three other teams that are doing the exact same thing. So we're going to put our best foot forward and play it out and see what happens.”

St. Dominic sweeps St. Joseph's

The Crusaders turned the tables on the Angels.

Host St. Dominic, after being swept by St. Joseph’s on October 5, returned the favor with a 25-16, 25-23, 25-23 victory in its Class 5 quarterfinal.

“When we played them early in the season we did not have everyone,” St. Dominic coach Courtney Bland said. “We had some illness and we were coming off of a big weekend in Kansas City and also it was our third game of for that week. So we really were not ready for them the first time.”

No. 8 small school St. Dominic (25-10-3) advanced to its third final four in the last four years and will take on Kickapoo (30-8) at 10 a.m. Friday.

Kayla Robertson blasted 21 kills and Mary Kate Mulvaney had 38 assists to lead the Crusaders.

“Kayla Robertson went off,” Bland said. “She played phenomenal. She was pretty much unstoppable.”

Anna Kohmetscher got some key points in the middle.

Libero Mandy Lawson, Riley Robertson and Ella Bland led a strong defensive effort for the Crusaders.

Courtney Bland called St. Joseph’s junior outside hitter Claire Morrissey the best player the Crusaders have faced this season.

“Our game plan was kind of let her do her thing,” Courtney Bland said. “We knew she'd get her points. You don't stop a player like that. So, she got her points, she most definitely did. But we just worked the rest of it.”

St. Dominic has finished fourth and third in its last two trips to state.

“Our entire attention and focus right now will be getting on that into that state championship match,” Courtney Bland said. “That's what we want. We want we want to go down there and we want to be able to compete in that state championship match and win it. That's the goal. It's always the goal.”

Hermann earns 28th final four

The defending Class 2 state champion rolled to a 25-14, 25-11, 25-11 sweep of Stover to advance to a school record seventh consecutive final four, the 28th overall for the tradition-rich Bearcats.

Middle hitter Holly Heldt, the area kills leader, led the way offensively.

“She was pretty dominant in the front row and she established her dominance early and she swung really well and we blocked really well,” Hermann coach Phil Landolt said.

Outside hitters Quin Winkelmann and Paige Schulte also had strong games for the Bearcats.

No. 6 small school Hermann (30-9-1) will play Strafford (26-8-1) in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Friday. The Bearcats will be seeking a state record 16th state title and their fourth in the last five years.