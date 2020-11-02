Girls volleyball state spotlight: Brown loves country life, title quests with Borgia

WASHINGTON, Mo. — Lily Brown is still waiting for that first big breakthrough.
The Borgia junior outside hitter has yet to nail her first deer after an estimated 30 hunting trips with her father Steve.
“I’m just never in the right place at the right time,” she said.
That’s certainly not the case on the volleyball court.
The 5-foot-11 Brown has served as the Knights’ secret weapon on their road to a second successive trip to the state tournament.
Borgia, the defending Class 3 champion, will take on Nixa (32-3) in a Class 5 semifinal at 6 p.m. Thursday at Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau. Liberty North (22-0) meets St. Dominic (21-3-1) in the other semifinal, with the winners facing off at 2 p.m. Friday in the state championship game.
Brown is an avid hunter and enjoys the trips with her father on their farmland just outside of Union.
She has had very few chances to record that first conquest, although she remembers zeroing in a scared, tiny doe a few years back.
“I couldn’t do it,” she said. “(She) looked so small. I just couldn’t shoot.”
Steve, who has a host of kills, said his daughter “is just unlucky.”
“It will happen for me eventually,” Lily said.
That lack of closing success is just the opposite of her work on the volleyball court.
Brown has developed into a strong offensive threat behind standout hitter Ella Brinkmann, who posted a career-high 33 kills in a four-set quarterfinal win Saturday over Cor Jesu. That triumph sent the Washington-based school into the final four for the 21st time.
“We expect big things from (Brown) night in and night out,” Borgia coach C.J. Steiger said. “And she always delivers. She’s just so steady.”
Brown has 180 kills, third on the team behind Brinkmann (494) and Caroline Glastetter (279). She has played a key role in the Knights’ recent seven-match winning streak that includes victories over traditional powers Lafayette and Hermann.
“I can always trust her — she’s just a gamer,” said Borgia junior setter Annie Arand, who has been one of Brown’s closest friends since sixth grade. “No matter the situation, she’ll figure a way to fight through.”
Brown possesses the ability to step up in the brightest of lights. She pounded home a career-best 17 kills in a four-set win over Lafayette on Oct. 13. This season, she has amassed seven matches of 10 kills or more after just one such effort last season.
And Brown is doing so in a new position. Steiger asked her to move to right-side hitter after spending all of last season on the left side.
She took the challenge head on.
“It was different at first,” Brown said. “Now I’m totally comfortable with it.”
Steiger likes to consider Brown his lucky charm. She transferred to Borgia at the start of last season after spending an injury-plagued freshman campaign at Kirkwood High. The Knights immediately won their first state crown since 2013 upon her arrival.
The new girl on the block, she immediately moved into the starting lineup and has been a stalwart ever since.
“Our (athletics director) sent me a notification that we’d be getting a new student and that she was a volleyball player,” Steiger said. “I didn’t think much of it. But when she showed up, I immediately knew she’d be perfect for us.”
At first, Brown was worried about moving to a new school.
But her earlier friendship with Arand helped make the transition seamless.
“I like it so much out here,” Brown said. “There were some things that I had to get used to, but I feel really comfortable at the school and with my friends here.”
Borgia has an annual event called "Drive Your Tractor to School Day," which surprised Brown. She also enjoys the wide-open space and the lack of crowds at nearby stores and restaurants.
”I just feel people are more special out here,” Brown said. “I don’t know why, it's just the way it is. Now, I’m more of a country girl."
Borgia, which has 11 state titles, is going for two in a row for the first time since 1992-93.
Brown said she likes the way the Knights are shaping up heading into the final weekend of the campaign.
“I feel like we are a little better than last year,” Brown said. “We just have to go out and prove it.”
