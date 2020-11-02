Girls volleyball state spotlight: Brown loves country life, title quests with Borgia

And Brown is doing so in a new position. Steiger asked her to move to right-side hitter after spending all of last season on the left side.

She took the challenge head on.

“It was different at first,” Brown said. “Now I’m totally comfortable with it.”

Steiger likes to consider Brown his lucky charm. She transferred to Borgia at the start of last season after spending an injury-plagued freshman campaign at Kirkwood High. The Knights immediately won their first state crown since 2013 upon her arrival.

The new girl on the block, she immediately moved into the starting lineup and has been a stalwart ever since.

“Our (athletics director) sent me a notification that we’d be getting a new student and that she was a volleyball player,” Steiger said. “I didn’t think much of it. But when she showed up, I immediately knew she’d be perfect for us.”

At first, Brown was worried about moving to a new school.

But her earlier friendship with Arand helped make the transition seamless.