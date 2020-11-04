Girls volleyball state spotlight: Lyon caps comeback from heart ailment to lead O'Fallon Christian's first final four trip

Lyon credits a strong bond with her friends and family for the ability to bounce back and return to a normal life on and off the court.

She received balloons, stuffed animals and cards from her teammates and classmates during her time in and out of hospital.

"It helped me to be so strong," Lyon said.

Her condition is hereditary and doctors told Lyon as long as she monitors her heart rate and keeps up with her medicine, she should be fine.

Lyon said the worst part of the experience was the three-day period in the hospital when she wasn't sure if she would ever play any sports again.

"Just terrible," she recalled. "I laid in the bed and they were never able to give me the answer that I wanted. A long three days."

Lyon said volleyball has played a key role in her recovery.

"I'm pleased to say I'm back to 100 percent and playing the sport that I love," she said. "There are people that have terrible things, like this, happen to them and they never get to go back to what they love to do. I'm blessed."

Lyon realizes she will never be completely over her heart condition.

So she remains cautious.