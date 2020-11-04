Girls volleyball state spotlight: Lyon caps comeback from heart ailment to lead O'Fallon Christian's first final four trip

O'Fallon Christian senior hitter Belle Monaco limped to the bench Saturday after severely twisting her left ankle midway through the third set of a Class 2 girls volleyball state quarterfinal against Cabool.
She watched in excruciating pain as the Eagles fell behind 2-1 in the best-of-five match.
Monaco feared her team's season was over. Then another thought crossed her mind.
"I realized that what happened to me was nothing considering what my best friend went through just to get here," Monaco said of senior teammate Addie Lyon, who was in a hospital bed 14 months ago after suffering four heart episodes in one day.
"I figured I better get out there for her, no matter how much it hurt."
Buoyed by that adrenaline, Monaco banded with Lyon — a setter and middle blocker — to propel the Eagles to a 15-25, 25-14, 13-25, 25-16, 16-14 comeback victory.
The nail-biting triumph lifted O'Fallon Christian to the state semifinals for the first time in program history.
Monaco said her effort was triggered by Lyon's even more amazing comeback.
"(Lyon) made it this far," Monaco said. "I didn't want to be the reason why it we didn't get there."
O'Fallon Christian (6-7) will face Lawson (25-0) in a Class 2 state semifinal at 7 p.m. Friday at Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau. The championship match is set for 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
Lyon, a University of Missouri recruit, has been an on-court inspiration every step of the way.
The 5-foot-8 dynamo returned to the team this season after missing almost all of her junior season because of a disease called Long QT syndrome, a heart rhythm condition that can cause fast, chaotic heartbeats.
On Sept. 1, 2019, one day after helping O'Fallon Christian to a second-place finish in the Visitation Tournament, Lyon collapsed at home and lost consciousness. After being revived, she was rushed to the hospital, where she suffered three more cardiac arrests.
"A parent's worst nightmare," said her father, Todd Lyon.
Addie was in the hospital for several days before doctors fully diagnosed the problem.
Her first question after "Am I going to be OK and lead a normal life?" was "When can I get back to playing volleyball?"
"She lives for volleyball," added Monaco, who burst into tears on her first visit to see Lyon in the hospital.
An implanted device — part pacemaker, part defibrillator — was inserted into Lyon's chest. She was prescribed medication and within two weeks was sent home with orders to take it easy.
A straight-A student, Lyon slowed her academic load to half-day in-school sessions. Yet she remained totally committed to the volleyball team, attending practices and matches on a regular basis. She cheered on her team from the sidelines and even used her high volleyball IQ to serve as an assistant to coach Kayla Hellebusch.
"It's a big deal for her to be back here," Hellebusch said. "For herself — and for the rest of the team."
Gradually, Lyon worked herself back into shape. She competed in four club tournaments for her Rockwood Thunder team in December, January and February after getting the go-ahead from physicians.
But her comeback wasn't totally complete until she returned to O'Fallon Christian for its first match of the 2020 season Sept. 3 at Borgia. Lyon had seven kills that day.
"Just to be back playing with my friends, as a senior, given all I went through, it's a feeling I can't describe," Lyon said.
Not only has Lyon fit back into her usual starting role as setter, but she has taken on some extra duties this season. She also plays middle blocker during the three rotations when she is not in the back row.
Her skill set shines as bright as ever.
"I don't think she's missed a beat," Hellebusch said.
Lyon has a team-high 169 assists as a setter. Plus she has a team-best 41 blocks from the front row along with 96 kills.
"If you'd have asked me at the start of the season if I was excited about playing middle, I probably wouldn't have said yes," Lyon noted. "But after playing it for about two months now, I'm enjoying it. It's two completely different positions — but it's a blast."
Lyon credits a strong bond with her friends and family for the ability to bounce back and return to a normal life on and off the court.
She received balloons, stuffed animals and cards from her teammates and classmates during her time in and out of hospital.
"It helped me to be so strong," Lyon said.
Her condition is hereditary and doctors told Lyon as long as she monitors her heart rate and keeps up with her medicine, she should be fine.
Lyon said the worst part of the experience was the three-day period in the hospital when she wasn't sure if she would ever play any sports again.
"Just terrible," she recalled. "I laid in the bed and they were never able to give me the answer that I wanted. A long three days."
Lyon said volleyball has played a key role in her recovery.
"I'm pleased to say I'm back to 100 percent and playing the sport that I love," she said. "There are people that have terrible things, like this, happen to them and they never get to go back to what they love to do. I'm blessed."
Lyon realizes she will never be completely over her heart condition.
So she remains cautious.
"I'm under control now, but the thought of it happening again is in the back of my mind," she said. "That idea is always there. I'm still afraid that it could. But I know I'll make it through like I did the first time."
Lyon decided to tell her story to show others with the disease that it is possible to move on in life.
"It's a tough thing to go through — but it's made me so much stronger," she said.
Lyon and Monaco began dreaming about a state tournament trip ever since the two started playing together in sixth grade.
That made Saturday's come-from-behind victory against Cabool even more special. The two embraced seconds after the final point and then fell to court in tears hugging and holding on to each other.
"Doing this means everything to me," Lyon said.
Monaco, who is headed to play at Missouri S&T University in Rolla, leads the Eagles with 121 kills. Libero Josie Villard anchors a strong defense. Katie Malzahn, Summer Hollmann and Mary Barbeau also have contributed mightily.
The Eagles' under-.500 record is the result of a demanding schedule. Of their nine regular-season matches, five were against Class 5 schools, one against a Class 4 school and three against Class 3 opponents.
That tough road makes O'Fallon Christian ready for any opponent in its quest for a state title.
"We want it to happen so bad,” Lyon said. “We're not going to let anything stand in our way."
