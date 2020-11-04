Girls volleyball state spotlight: Parkway West makes all the right moves for first semifinal berth since 2006

Parkway West's girls volleyball team is taking its dance party to Cape Girardeau.
The Longhorns turn up the music in their locker room to get prepared for every match. But coach Susan Anderson decided an upgrade was in order as they prepared to play Saturday in a Class 4 sectional tournament at Hannibal.
“I upgraded the speaker,” Anderson said. “I borrowed one from a friend, got a little bigger one just to make sure that was loud enough.”
It was.
“We are definitely a team who feeds off of energy and excitement and when we're in the locker room, like the entire gym can hear us from the locker room just screaming and dancing,” Parkway West senior setter Carly Kuehl said. “Everyone's so excited and just we're bouncing off the walls. It's definitely something that we need to do before we play. Our energy goes on to the court after that.”
The Longhorns needed every bit of that energy to complete a five-set comeback victory against Camdenton in a state quarterfinal.
That win sent Parkway West (11-4) to a state semifinal against Platte County (27-6-2) at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Show Me Center. It is West's first state semifinal appearance since finishing fourth in 2006 and third overall for the program. According to Missouri State High School Activities Association records, the best finish for the Longhorns was third place in 2001.
Anderson was a sophomore on that 2001 Longhorns team. Continuing the standard of excellence passed down by Susan Dean, who coached both of West’s previous state semifinal qualifiers, along with traditions such as the dance party is a mission for Anderson and her coaching staff of Jordan Neisler and Emily LeFlore, also Parkway West alums.
“When I came back, I was able to coach under (Dean) for five years and kind of get back in the groove of things and so I have worked hard to carry on traditions that Longhorn volleyball has had since the beginning,” Anderson said. “It is definitely a proud moment to carry on that tradition having played here.”
She was just as proud of the mental toughness her players showed in the 25-15, 17-25, 25-18, 18-25, 17-15 win over Camdenton. West trailed 14-12 in the fifth before battling back.
“We're just very good at like fighting back,” senior outside hitter Anna Pavlisin said. “I think definitely a lot of pressure, but I think that some of it was good. There's good pressure and I think it really helped us focus in.”
Perhaps the pressure is relative.
After all the uncertainty surrounding this season because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the fact Parkway schools were some of the last to begin play, there is a sense that every point played is icing on the cake.
Kuehl said the Longhorns were mentally drained in the fifth set, but the team chemistry pulled them through.
“We bring each other up,” Kuehl said. “There's something inside of us that pulls out that fight in us and we just like we switch on and that says that we're not letting anything hit the ground, and it's just that heart."
Pavlisin is one of the area’s kills leaders, averaging 4.5 a set. Kuehl averages 3.25 kills and 4.13 assists. Irene Yannakakis and Maddy Truka also are attacking threats, while Bella Allgeyer and Claire Folkins both see time at setter.
Libero Annie Bunton leads a stingy back row that also gets strong play from Mia Catlett and Cece Watts.
“We work hard to take pride just in the name of Longhorn volleyball, whether they're on the court, a visiting gym or in a classroom, even on zoom,” Anderson said. “If you're wearing the Longhorn volleyball logo, or if your name is a part of the program, that you're just always representing it in a classy way.”
That was a tradition started by Dean, who still keeps tabs on her former program and pupil.
“Right when she found out, she texted me just that she can't make it down to see us, but certainly she will be streaming it and cheering us on,” Anderson said. “So I know that she's definitely rooting for us.”
And in a season of so much uncertainty, the Longhorns finally have some certainty — that the season will end this weekend with a chance to win the school’s first state title.
“This is what we have been waiting for,” Kuehl said. “And I think when once it comes, we know when the time is to have fun and when when it's time to focus and play hard and I think we've been really good at that this season.”
That includes taking the pre-match dance party with them.
“If we have a good dance party, that's when you know that we're going to just play so well because it just gets us all so excited and hyped,” Pavlisin said. “It always seems to help us.”
