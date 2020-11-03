Girls volleyball state spotlight: Taylor's leadership guides Nerinx Hall to first state semifinal

Anna Taylor wasn’t going to let the Nerinx Hall volleyball team be denied.
That was evident during Nerinx Hall’s dramatic comeback against host Summit in the Class 4 quarterfinals Saturday.
Taylor got going and her teammates followed in a 15-25, 15-25, 25-21, 25-20, 15-12 win that punched the Markers’ first ticket to the state semifinals.
“She's a vocal leader, but she also leads by action,” Nerinx Hall coach Ed Naeger said. “She started bouncing balls and verbally she even uplifted on the bench so that's what made the difference.”
Nerinx Hall (11-3) will play Willard (29-3-1) in their first state semifinal at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau.
A four-year varsity starter, Taylor made sure the Markers didn’t fall one victory short of this opportunity.
“We definitely fell apart those first two games,” Taylor, a 6-foot outside hitter, said. “I think that I kept on saying to my team, like, ‘We got this. I'm not walking out of here with a loss.’ And I think it really stuck with them. We pushed forward, and it was super exciting.”
Naeger made the call to go with freshman Taylor Reynolds after the Markers lost the first two sets to Summit.
Senior setter Fiona Eppert came to the coach and told him she was struggling physically. Naeger moved a junior hitter into the role in the second set, but the offense was having trouble clicking.
Naeger knew Reynolds had the talent to succeed, but the question was whether nerves would get the best of her with the season on the line.
Taylor knew exactly what Reynolds was going through from her freshman season on varsity. But she also had all the confidence in the world in Reynolds.
“About a week ago, we had our Ursuline game, and that was my one of my first games back after a concussion,” Taylor said. “She came in to set me and everything just started plugging in and from there on, I feel like that point made me play the way I did (Saturday). And so, I literally owe it all to her.”
Taylor had 18 kills in the quarterfinal, but she wasn’t the only one who meshed with Reynolds, who had 32 assists.
Addy Girsch put down 17 kills and Frannie LaVigne had 11 spikes.
“It was just kind of a moment that we needed her,” LaVigne said. “We knew that she would step up and make good plays for us.”
Nerinx Hall has won eight consecutive matches.
The Markers’ only losses this season came against Metro Women’s Athletics Association powers St. Joseph’s, Cor Jesu and Incarnate Word amid a scrambled beginning to the season that every team in St. Louis County faced amid the uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Markers knocked off Incarnate Word in five sets in a rematch to claim their first district title in 18 years.
While those three rivals often are in the state title conversation, the fact the Markers are the only school from their conference heading to Cape Girardeau this season wasn’t lost on them.
“Our program has never been appreciated to its fullest,” Taylor said. “We've had so many great athletes come in and out. And I just think that this is amazing for our program and hopefully the future of Nerinx. I know that we're not the team was always covered. We're not the team that's always like, ‘Oh my gosh, what's going on with them? How's their record?’ We want to change that.”
This is what Naeger envisioned when he took over the program three years ago.
“We've talked about it from day one, that, you know, we want to get on the map,” Naeger said. “The first thing was we wanted to win a district title, and lo and behold, it took us three years, but the girls kept on believing they could get it done. And here we are, and we're going to state. It's a lot of belief and hard work for girls over the summer.”
