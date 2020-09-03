Glendinning, Mitchell lead charge as Timberland beats Francis Howell in 4 sets

WENTZVILLE — Junior outside hitter Carly Glendinning and her Timberland girls volleyball teammates still feel the sting of a season-ending loss last season in a district final to Francis Howell.
“I was so mad after last year,” Glendinning said. “I just know Howell is an amazing team. Every year we play them it's always like, ‘All right we’ve got to prepare for Howell,’ and this year I was just done with it. I was like, ‘We can win, let's do it, let's prove it.’ ”
And prove it Timberland did, beating Howell 25-20, 19-25, 27-25, 25-18 in a slugfest that lasted 1 hour, 48 minutes.
Timberland (1-0), No. 8 in the STLhighschoolsports.com large school rankings, beat No. 10 Howell (1-1) for the first time since 2017 and for only the fourth time in school history.
“They are a tough opponent,” Timberland coach Nathan Harman said. “Every time we play they give us everything they can and we try and give it back.”
Glendinning led Timberland with 16 kills and 5 blocks. Zoey Mitchell filled up the score sheet with 27 assists, 5 kills, 3 aces and 1 block.
After pulling out a tight third set, Timberland jumped out to a quick lead in the fourth set off a pair of Claire Hachman aces. Glendinning took over from there with three kills and two blocks to help extend the Wolves’ lead to 9-4.
After Howell cut Timberland’s lead to one, Alexy Hunt stopped the run with a kill and Mitchell followed with a kill and an ace to push the Wolves’ lead back out to 18-12.
“I think coming back in the third and in the fourth was a key for us,” Mitchell said. “It really just made a difference as to how we played and coming back as a team and communicating together.”
Howell tried to force it to a fifth set behind a pair of Kendall Martin kills, but Glendinning flipped the momentum back to the Wolves’ side with a back-row kill. Abby Peters followed with an ace and a Mitchell kill sealed the win.
Anna Deutschmann had 13 kills and 3 aces to lead Howell. Ashlyn Glon had 8 kills and Hannah Edmonds and Taylor Dumm combined for 36 assists.
“It's always a great rivalry,” Howell coach Dani Rygelski said. “I thought (Timberland) played really well and it definitely seems like they have a lot of competitive players over there.”
A Mitchell kill sparked a 5-0 run that gave Timberland a 16-13 lead in the first set.
“Zoe's a great multi tool player,” Harman said. “The fact that she's a setter and she can be that aggressive for us, and take that second ball as a setter, take that third ball as a hitter is really a big key for us in terms of staying aggressive.”
Howell responded with an Izzy Benson kill and a Dumm ace to cut the gap to one, but the Wolves got kills from Audrey Keeven, Hunt and Averi Runge and won six of the final eight points to take the opener.
Two successive aces by Benson gave Howell an early lead in the second set. A pair of Bryana Zimmermann kills and kills from Deutschmann and Martin extended the advantage to 13-8.
The Vikings kept pouring it on with two kills by Glon and an Edmonds ace to push the lead to 18-8.
Glendinning put down a free ball and followed with a block and Hunt came up with another stuff as Timberland whittled the deficit to three. But kills from Deutschmann and Avery Guisinger restored order for Howell and a Benson ace evened the match heading into the third set.
“I think we just got into our own heads,” Rygelski said. “We definitely need more communication.”
Glendinning had six kills and a block for Timberland, while Deutschmann and Glon combined for seven kills for Howell in a back and forth third set that featured eight lead changes and 11 ties.
Harman said Glendinning has emerged as a leader.
“We turn to her for that intensity, for that hustle, and for that, just, you know, dog attitude that she's going after everything and want every point,” Harman said.
A Mitchell block evened the set at 25-25 and a pair of Howell hitting errors gave Timberland a 2-1 lead heading into the fourth set.
Glendinning hopes getting over the Howell hump is a sign of things to come for Timberland.
“I think we struggled with being competitive all the time like 100 percent (in the past),” Glendinning said. “This year I was very proud of my team and how we started competitive and stayed competitive.”
