Greenberry makes immediate impact as Incarnate Word sweeps Lutheran St. Charles

Greenberry did her damage from the outside as she eases her way into the lineup. She’s normally a middle hitter.

“She's had about, maybe three or four practices and otherwise that's it,” Incarnate coach Shane Weber said. “She's just a really good athlete.”

Kills from Femmer and Witthaus helped Incarnate take the opening frame.

Femmer is part of a group of seven seniors who provide the leadership for the Red Knights.

“I think we really just wanted to stay positive, because that's something we've kind of struggled with in the past,” Femmer said.

Just like the first set, the first part of the second set was a tightly played affair. Witthaus and Greenberry put down spikes to give Incarnate a slight edge, but Brooke Kiel answered with a block and a kill to help pull Lutheran even at 21-all.

Big swings from Witthaus and Femmer brought Incarnate back from a 23-21 deficit and a pair of Lutheran hitting errors gave the Red Knights a 2-0 lead.

Incarnate rode the momentum into the third set. Witthaus and Greenberry each had a pair of kills and Abby Freund added an ace as the Red Knights raced out to a commanding 13-2 lead.