Greenberry raises her game as Incarnate Word makes return to state semifinals

Incarnate Word Academy sophomore Tara Greenberry experienced the final four in high school girls volleyball as a spectator.

This week, she will find out what it's like to get on the floor as a player.

"My sister Taylor went to state when she went to Incarnate," Greenberry said. "She was there in 2017 and I went there to watch. I've been watching her since I was little. Growing up, I was like 'OK, wow, I want to do that, too.' Now I get to."

The 6-foot-3 Greenberry and her teammates are the first Red Knights team since that 2017 squad to reach the state semifinals.

Incarnate Word (28-12) will play Webb City (34-4-2) in a Class 4 semifinal at 2 p.m. Thursday at Show Me Center on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau. On the other side of the bracket, defending state champion Westminster (30-2-5) faces Platte County (26-9), also at 2 p.m. Thursday.

The Red Knights are making its 26th final four appearance. They have won 11 state championships, the last one coming in 2005.

It will be the first state semifinal appearance for Webb City.

"I'm really excited to be going to state in my sophomore year," Greenberry said. "It's a team sport so my teammates and I have made it. It's so exciting."

Greenberry, who also can serve and play back row defense, is a big reason the Red Knights have survived a rugged schedule featuring standout teams as Lafayette, Eureka and Westminster.

Then there is the buzzsaw that is playing in the Metro Women's Athletic Association.

"Our conference is one of the hardest in the state," veteran Incarnate coach Shane Weber said. "It's a tough conference. I built others in our schedule with teams like Lafayette, Eureka and the Howell schools so we would be tested and have to compete against the best."

This season, Greenberry has 450 kills with 72 blocks and 18 digs. Her hitting percentage is .450.

As a freshman, she led Incarnate Word with the most kills (273) and blocks (69). Her postseason accolades were being named first team all-district and second team all-conference. With a 4.1 grade point average, she also made the academic all-state team.

Weber gushes when he talks about Greenberry and how good she is now. He also believes the sky is the limit with her potential.

"She has big upside. Honestly, she's twice as good as she was last year," Weber said. "Her ability to remain calm and terminate balls is 10 times better than last year. There's no reason she won't play at a high level in college. She'll continue in the next few years to keep making big jumps in her game. It's exciting to see where she'll be in a year or two."

For her part, Greenberry is more low key.

"I've think I've done pretty well," Greenberry said modestly. "I see the court pretty well and I where to hit and where the block is. I know there's always room for improvement."

What Weber likes about his two-year starter at middle blocker is the mental part of her game. It's just as important as her physical ability.

"She is very even keeled," Weber said. "When it comes to emotions, she has really good emotions at the appropriate time. In any situation, she keeps the same composure. She's really calm out there. She doesn't show stressful emotions. Her teammates pick up on that. I think part of her game will allow her to play at a very high level in the future."

Greenberry provides Weber everything he looks for in a middle blocker. She has size. In fact, he hopes she will grow more. She's right at the center of the net in the attack zone. She poses a big threat to the opposing team.

But in terms of what is most important at the position, the blocking is the key component.

"She's an offensive power. She knows who to get the ball to and she can take away space the net and force attackers to go around here," Weber said. "She visually recognizes where the sets are going. Offense is kind of a secondary thing. But she has a lot of offense to give us. It's a win-win for us."

Weber trusts her on the floor. She is reliable and he values that.

"When we're in a tough situation or in a long rally with the ball crossing the net several times, the ball eventually gets to her," Weber said. "She's she hitting over 80 percent in a rally situation. In a rally, everyone is running around. She gets isolated and if she gets one on one, the other side will lose most of the time against her."

Despite being just a sophomore, Greenberry has taken on a leadership role for the Red Knights. Weber said she is a leader in her own way.

"She's not afraid to speak up when it's needed," Weber said. "She'll provide a joke or laugh when it's needed."

Weber sometimes will tell his setter she needs to set up Greenberry in a crucial situation.

"If it's that type of game where we're up against the wall, I want her to get the ball," Weber said. "It's no different from Michael Jordan taking that shot when it's needed most. She has a hard driving ball. It's hard to return."

Greenberry agreed.

"To put the ball down is good," Greenberry said. "I like attacking in the front row. I like getting kills. But I know it's a team sport. I want to help my team out to win. You can always help out in some way out there."

This is the eighth time Weber has taken a team to the state semifinals. He won twice at Villa Duchesne in 2011 and 2015.

It's something he doesn't take for granted.

"It's always exciting, You're lucky to get there," Weber said. "When it happens, things have to go right to win. I cherish this as much as they do. It's a matter of if you win a couple, you always want another one. But this is not about me. It's about this team this year."

Weber is bullish on the Red Knights' chances in the final four.

"We're a young team so they'll be some nerves," Weber said. "But we'll go over that. We've found a way all season long. If we get past those nerves, we'll be OK. Webb City is pretty dominant. They'll be a tall order for us. But them not knowing us and us not knowing them will even things out. It's pretty special group and they have been since the start."

Greenberry is confident.