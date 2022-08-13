Hasbrook helps Eureka carry high hopes into upcoming campaign

EUREKA — Olivia Hasbrook has never forgotten her wakeup call.

The Eureka High junior libero laughs when she recalls taking a volleyball right to the face on a hit from coach Jodie Fowler during a Rockwood Thunder club practice session as an 8-year-old.

Hasbrook, now one of the top back row players in the country, has yet to absolve Fowler of any wrong doing.

Even though it might have been Hasbrook's fault.

"I didn't get my hands up in time," Hasbrook said. "Smack, right in the face. It didn't hurt that much. But I still won't let her forget it."

Fowler also remembers the incident.

"It helped make her the player that she is today," Fowler quipped.

Hasbrook is the driving force behind the Wildcats, who will be looking to get back to the state tournament this season for the first time since winning the Class 4 crown in 2018.

The 5-foot-9 sparkplug has already given a verbal commitment to attend Ohio State University. She chose the Buckeyes over a host of other NCAA Division I powers, including Purdue and Pittsburgh.

And it all started with that drive right on the nose.

"She keeps reminding me of it all the time," Fowler said.

That jocularity between coach and player helps keep the team loose and focused.

Eureka returns several key players from last year's 30-4 team that lost to Lafayette in district play.

With Hasbrook leading the way, there could be no stopping this experienced, talent-laden group.

"The expectations for these girls is for them to work hard and get better every single time we get together," Fowler said. "In the end, we would like to be (at the state tournament), everybody would. But putting that type of goal on it always makes me nervous. Because then they feel a season is not complete if you don't get there."

Fowler uses last year's campaign as an example. Even though the Wildcats did not advance to state, they still won 30 matches.

"I'm super excited just to get a chance to be with my teammates," Hasbrook said. "It's going to be so much fun."

Hasbrook posted a whopping 426 digs last season. Her ability to read offenses and never-let-the-ball-drop attitude makes Eureka a difficult team to attack.

The Wildcats have high expectations, thanks in part to a roster that contains six experienced seniors.

Juliette Myrick, Mia Berg and Abby Holt form a deadly front line. All three recorded at least 126 kills last season and served as the alternate options to standout Madison Scheer, who now is playing at Auburn University.

"It's a very new team, but we're going to be fun to watch," said the 6-foot Myrick, who will play at West Point next season. "We're counting on a lot of different people to step up."

Berg, a 6-1 slugger, is heading to the University of Nebraska at Kearney next season. She recorded 50 blocks last fall — just one behind Scheer.

Senior setter Caroline Keithley, who is bound for the University of Missouri-Kansas City, likely will run the offense. Senior defensive specialist Dana Grib adds more strength to the back row. Jenna Cubbage, another 6-footer, is capable of making noise on both sides of the net.

Junior hitter Rylie Cepicky will miss the first part of the season due to a knee injury but is expected back for the later part of the campaign.

Eureka has been eliminated from postseason play by traditional powerhouse Lafayette each of the last three seasons.

This current group of seniors desperately wants to reverse that trend.

"We're very capable of doing that," Myrick said.

The Wildcats enthusiastically ran through drills during a practice session late Thursday afternoon and they appear ready to take on all comers.