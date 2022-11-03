Heavy hitter Heldt leads Hermann to seventh consecutive state semifinal

Hermann senior Holly Heldt was a good memory.

Heldt, a middle hitter for the Bearcats volleyball team, remembers the trip to state her sophomore season. Hermann finished third that year and while many teams would celebrate that accomplishment, it left a sour taste in Heldt’s mouth.

“I hated that semifinal game whenever we got there my sophomore year,” Heldt said. “So I just had to remember that my junior year and I will definitely be remembering that this year whenever we’re in a tough situation.”

Heldt has been on a mission since.

The 5-foot-10 spike machine led the Bearcats to a state record 15th state championship as a junior. The Missouri Western recruit has stepped up her game this season, leading the area with an average of 5.01 kills per set and has powered Hermann to a school record seventh successive state semifinal apperance.

Hermann (30-9-1), No. 6 in the STLhighschoolsports.com small-schools rankings, will play Strafford (26-8-1) in the Class 2 semifinals at 6 p.m. Friday at Show Me Center on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University.

Hermann coach Phil Landolt said Heldt has taken it to another level as her high school career comes to a close.

“She started off the season strong, but here the last two three weeks, I kind of think it was one of our last conference games, she averaged almost nine (kills) a set and she kind of set a new precedent for what she's able to do any game,” Landolt said.

That included a whopping 23 kills in a 25-14, 25-11, 25-11 sweep of Stover in the quarterfinal Saturday.

“I'm never aware of how many kills I'm at, I'm just going to get the next point, trying to win the game,” Heldt said. “Every game I kind of go in humbling myself. I never want to go into game expecting to have like 30 kills because against some teams that's really difficult. So every game I'm just expecting to just lead my team in a good way and try and get as many kills as possible.”

But performances like that are the stuff of legend in Hermann, a volleyball-crazed town where generations have passed down Bearcats volleyball. State championship runs have been shared by numerous moms, aunts, sisters and cousins all wearing Bearcats blue.

Heldt is no different. Her cousin, Marissa Grannemann, started teaching Heldt volleyball skills when Heldt was in fourth grade.

“I wanted to play so bad because I would go to all her games and I could just see the tradition on the court,” Heldt said. “I can look at the girls and see how much they wanted to win and I think that was a big role in me wanting to play.”

But winning is not automatic.

Hermann got off to an 8-7 start, playing a tough schedule and working in several new players.

“We always start out our season a little bit slow, a little bit behind, because our girls aren't playing volleyball all summer,” Landolt said. “They're playing other sports as well, and so this year especially we didn't have a lineup figured out right away.”

The lineup materialized during a trip to a tournament in Effingham, Ill., and the success followed.

First-year setter junior Breckyn Koeller has been strong running the offense and outside hitters Quin Winkelmann and Shelby Schutt make for a versatile attack.

Through it all, Heldt was the constant.

“They look at her as like kind of our bellwether,” Landolt said. “If Holly's calm, then they're calm. If she's feeling good, they're feeling good. And whether she likes that role or not, that is the role that that she has and she does a great job of it, of leading them on the court.”

Heldt learned from one of the best — Grace Winkelmann, another standout middle. Winkelmann was a senior while Heldt made the transition from outside to middle as a sophomore.

“I learned by watching what she did,” Heldt said.

Landolt could see Heldt evolving.

“We realized that she could really help us out in the middle and that light bulb went off that hey, we can really train her to do something big in the middle,” Landolt said. “And then watching her and Grace work together her sophomore year, that was pretty special to see.”

And while Hermann has become accustomed to postseason success, this seven-year run is special.

Heldt and the rest of her senior class have never had a season end before state. The same can be said for the three classes before her.

The Bearcats are seeking their fourth state championship in the last five years.

Consistency has been the key to success. Landolt said Hermann has had just 10 coaches since 1979 and he coaches at the seventh and eighth grade level as well, so the players have a consistent message.

“I love that the two assistants that we have this year, Hilary Hays and Jamie Epple, they're both graduates of Hermann High School and played for us,” Landolt said. “I didn't get a chance to coach Jamie, but I was a coach when Hilary was here. And it's so neat to see that tradition continuing through them coaching and watching them pass down what they learned from Coach (Linda) Lampkin and just seeing that cycle repeat itself.”

Heldt could very well be the next generation to keep that tradition going.

She plans on becoming a teacher and wouldn’t rule out coaching volleyball at some point. But for now, she has some unfinished business this weekend.