Heldt's attacking helps Hermann rally past Jefferson in Class 2 semifinal

“I am really proud of the effort,” Jefferson coach Tara Fish said. “When I look at that first set and they were just on fire, working through everything and just on firing on all pistons. They were excited and then that second set, it just got close, and sometimes we just let things like that get to us.”

Kirstyn Loyd put down 20 kills and Ava Roth and Breier each put down 10 spikes for No. 5 Jefferson. Paige Siebert had 38 assists.

Hermann is appearing in its 27th final four but is seeking new traditions.

Landolt, who missed last year’s state tournament due to coronavirus, said the changes due to the best-of-five format to the playoff system have forced the Bearcats to find a new normal.

A win over St. Joseph LeBlond to bring home another championship would go a long way to reestablishing that normalcy.

“If we do what we do well, things are going to be good for us,” Landolt said. “If we are serving tough and passing well so we have all of our hitters as options, I think we have as of a good chance as any.”