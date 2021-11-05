Heldt's attacking helps Hermann rally past Jefferson in Class 2 semifinal

CAPE GIRARDEAU — Junior Holly Heldt has a special role on the Hermann girls volleyball team.
“She’s our terminator,” Hermann coach Phil Landolt said.
While Heldt isn’t a cyborg from the future like the movie of the same name, she had a starring role in Hermann’s 23-25, 25-23, 25-15, 25-21 win over Jefferson in the Class 2 semifinals at Show Me Center on Friday.
Hermann (30-5-1), No. 3 in the STLhighschoolsports.com small school rankings, will seek a Missouri record 15th state championship when it faces St. Joseph LeBlond (27-9-1) at noon Saturday.
Heldt blasted 29 kills for Hermann against Jefferson, while Grace Godat had 12 and Malerie Schutt added 10. Cydney Moeckli had 44 assists.
Heldt gave the Bearcats a jolt when they needed it most to rally against Jefferson (32-7-1), which was making its state semifinal debut.
After dropping the first set, Hermann erased a 22-19 deficit in the second set, finishing the frame on a 6-2 run. Heldt put down three successive kills for the Bearcats to even the match at a set apiece.
Heldt said memories of last season's semifinal loss to Maryville were lingering.
“I just think that after last year, I just wanted to win so bad and that drive kind of took me through that second set,” Heldt said. “And I think everyone wanted to win really bad.”
Hermann built on that momentum and was never threatened in a dominant third set. Schutt put down five kills, Godat added four and Heldt also had four kills along with a solo block and an ace.
“When they were kind of scrambling, I was kind of looking for a where the ball was open, where the blocks weren’t at,” Moeckli said. “Especially when I start tipping, you're trying to see when they're off and just kind of find that open spot.”
A Godat block and kill snapped an 18-all tie in the fourth and a Moeckli ace helped give Hermann a 22-18 lead. Jefferson cut the deficit to three before a Heldt laser ended the 1-hour, 42-minute contest.
The terminator terminated the match.
“I was just thinking put it down now,” Heldt said. “I don't want to play another point. Just put it down.”
Hermann feeds off Heldt’s attacking.
“The best thing about her is she can give the confidence to our other teammates, which boosts our team,” Moeckli said. “So by her leading us, we can definitely move the ball around and have more confidence.”
Jefferson rebounded from a slow start in the first set. A pair of kills from Emma Breier helped erase a five-point deficit and Maclayne McPeters' off-balance swing caught the line to break a 23-all tie before a Hermann hitting error clinched the opener for the Blue Jays.
“I am really proud of the effort,” Jefferson coach Tara Fish said. “When I look at that first set and they were just on fire, working through everything and just on firing on all pistons. They were excited and then that second set, it just got close, and sometimes we just let things like that get to us.”
Kirstyn Loyd put down 20 kills and Ava Roth and Breier each put down 10 spikes for No. 5 Jefferson. Paige Siebert had 38 assists.
Hermann is appearing in its 27th final four but is seeking new traditions.
Landolt, who missed last year’s state tournament due to coronavirus, said the changes due to the best-of-five format to the playoff system have forced the Bearcats to find a new normal.
A win over St. Joseph LeBlond to bring home another championship would go a long way to reestablishing that normalcy.
“If we do what we do well, things are going to be good for us,” Landolt said. “If we are serving tough and passing well so we have all of our hitters as options, I think we have as of a good chance as any.”