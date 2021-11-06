Hermann claims Class 2 title for record 15th state championship

“It's always fun to have her getting an assist from me,” Cydney Moeckli said. “I'm just super excited when she gets a hit because she's from the back row so I love setting her.”

Hermann’s defense carried the day. Godat led a big block up front, Madison Dixon ran into the bench to keep a couple of points alive and Chelsey Moeckli was constantly keeping balls off the floor.

“Whenever we're able to block the other team, we just have confidence in ourselves because we were able to read them and know what they're doing,” Godat said.

Kianna Herrera and Paige Perry each had seven kills and Kyla Conard had 17 assists for LeBlond (27-10-1), which was appearing in its first championship match in its third trip to the final four.

Hermann, which finished third last season in Class 3, took control of the first set with a 7-1 run. Heldt had a pair of kills, Shelby Schutt had a kill and Chelsey Moeckli put down an ace as the Bearcats took a 16-11 lead and were never threatened the rest of the opening frame.

“You can't do anything without getting a pass up and if you don't get a pass up, front row can't get a hit,” Heldt said. “So just focusing on the defense is really important.”

Hermann’s defense dominated the second set.