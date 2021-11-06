Hermann claims Class 2 title for record 15th state championship

CAPE GIRARDEAU — Hermann High seniors Cydney Moeckli and Chelsey Moeckli carried on the family volleyball tradition.
“It’s just an honor to play for this team and the girls we had this year,” Cydney Moeckli said. “To know that I played for the same team my mom did, my aunts, my cousins, it’s amazing.”
The Moecklis are just one of many families who bleed Bearcats blue.
“In most towns girls grew up and want to like get married and have a family, but in Hermann, they want to play volleyball and then get married and have a family, which is kind of fun,” Hermann coach Phil Landolt said.
Perhaps more accurately it is play volleyball, win a state championship, then get married and have a family.
Hermann swept St. Joseph LeBlond 25-18, 25-14, 25-17 in the Class 2 championship match at Show Me Center on Saturday to claim a Missouri record 15th state title. It was the third championship in the last four years for the Bearcats, who have been to a school-record six consecutive final fours.
“They see it within their family, within the schools,” Landolt said. “We have a bunch of teachers that have won state championships. And so, it's ingrained into Hermann.”
Holly Heldt blasted 17 kills and Grace Godat added 11 for Hermann (31-5-1), No. 3 in the STLhighschoolsports.com small school rankings. Cydney Moeckli had 35 assists, including a memorable one to her sister, the team’s libero, in the third set.
“It's always fun to have her getting an assist from me,” Cydney Moeckli said. “I'm just super excited when she gets a hit because she's from the back row so I love setting her.”
Hermann’s defense carried the day. Godat led a big block up front, Madison Dixon ran into the bench to keep a couple of points alive and Chelsey Moeckli was constantly keeping balls off the floor.
“Whenever we're able to block the other team, we just have confidence in ourselves because we were able to read them and know what they're doing,” Godat said.
Kianna Herrera and Paige Perry each had seven kills and Kyla Conard had 17 assists for LeBlond (27-10-1), which was appearing in its first championship match in its third trip to the final four.
Hermann, which finished third last season in Class 3, took control of the first set with a 7-1 run. Heldt had a pair of kills, Shelby Schutt had a kill and Chelsey Moeckli put down an ace as the Bearcats took a 16-11 lead and were never threatened the rest of the opening frame.
“You can't do anything without getting a pass up and if you don't get a pass up, front row can't get a hit,” Heldt said. “So just focusing on the defense is really important.”
Hermann’s defense dominated the second set.
Godat had a pair of blocks and two kills and Heldt quickly scrambled to her feet after diving for a ball to keep a point alive the Bearcats eventually won in a momentum-changing play during an 8-0 run.
“There are so many swings of energy, ups and downs, and when you see one player really put forth that effort, it makes you want to do much to do that much better for your team,” Landolt said. “Those energy swings are huge.”
The Bearcats broke a 16-all tie in the third set by finishing the match on a 9-1 run.
A slick no-look tip by Cydney Moeckli was followed by a back-row blast from Heldt to get the final kick started and Godat put down three kills and had a block before a LeBlond hitting error ended the 65-minute match.
“You're expected to win,” Godat said. “And if you're not, it's kind of like, ‘Oh, what happened?’ And sometimes we don't really realize how big of an honor it is to be here and to get here because there's so many teams who don't.”
The 2001 Hermann state championship team was honored before match. Former coach Linda Lampkin and six former players attended the ceremony as part of the Missouri State High School Activities Association’s Traditions Program.
Cydney Moeckli hopes her family line and Hermann volleyball doesn’t end with her.
“Maybe one day my kids can play volleyball at Hermann and follow tradition,” she said.