Hermann lets off steam, enjoys dominant response on the court

HERMANN — Holly Heldt reached back and cut loose with a mighty swing.
The junior hitter for the Hermann High girls volleyball made solid contact — and pieces of the pumpkin flew off in many different directions.
Heldt served as the leadoff hitter during a team-bonding session Oct. 21.
In an attempt to bring the squad closer together prior to postseason play, seniors Malerie Schutt, Cydney Moeckli and Chelsey Moeckli came up with the idea of smashing pumpkins in order to let loose some hidden frustrations.
"It was like the team was tensed up," Heldt said. "But there were some things that were upsetting people. Everyone was stressed about state (playoffs) coming up. So we figured this would be the best way to get some of the anger out."
So the Bearcats grabbed the pumpkins and went to the Moeckli farm to get the session started. The group sat in a huddle for about 10 minutes before grabbing some magic markers.
"We decided to write all of our frustrations down on the pumpkins," Schutt said. "Whether it be volleyball, school, personal, family — anything that is bothering you. Get it off your chest right now."
Then, one by one, each player tossed their orange fruit into the air and crushed it with a mini baseball bat.
"It might sound funny," Heldt said. "But it really worked. It made us let things go and play as a team."
Added Schutt, "Now we have an unbreakable bond that helps in communicating with each other. We've been dominating on the court ever since."
Hermann has breezed to four successive straight-set wins since the pumpkin-smashing party in Gasconade County.
The Bearcats (29-5-1) take on Jefferson (32-6-1) in a Class 2 semifinal match at 4 p.m. Friday at Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau.
Skyline (20-8-4) faces St. Joseph LeBlond (26-9-1) in the other semifinal. The winners meet for the state crown at noon Saturday.
Hermann, which won state titles in 2018 and 2019, is making its 27th trip to the final four and is chasing a state-record 15th crown.
The hard-hitting Heldt is one of the main reasons the tradition-rich school is heading out on its sixth successive trip down I-55.
A 5-foot-10 high flyer, Heldt leads the Bearcats in kills (388), blocks (81) and aces (67). A true six-rotation standout, she is second on the team in digs (240).
"She's a very smart player, very gifted," Hermann coach Phil Landolt said. "She puts in the time and she's not afraid to try new things."
That includes Heldt's ability to step into the lead hitter role, left vacant by the graduation of former Bearcats standout Grace Wilkelmann.
Heldt has stepped in as Hermann’s top gun up front.
She recorded 21 kills and six blocks, both career highs, in a four-set conference win Oct. 12 over Pacific.
Heldt has kicked her game into high gear with 54 kills over the last four matches, all short three-set affairs.
"Earlier in the year there were some games where I think I could have done better," Heldt said. "I wasn't doing bad, but I wasn't doing my best. Now, I feel good. We've really come together these last few matches."
Heldt broke into the starting lineup last season and recorded 190 kills as a second option to Winkelmann. This fall, she has come into her own and feels comfortable as the Bearcats go-to offensive leader.
"Going into the season, I knew I was going to be the primary hitter," Heldt said. "Obviously, there was a little pressure with that, but it was nothing I couldn't handle."
Landolt says Heldt has flourished in her new situation.
"We were looking at her knowing she had the potential to be a real good terminator for our team," he said. “And she hasn't disappointed us."
Heldt, a straight-A student, is serious on the court. But she is somewhat of a character away from it.
"She's just a little goofy," Landolt said. "But in a good way."
Heldt has the ability to make her teammates laugh in tense situations.
"I don't realize what I'm saying sometimes and it makes people laugh," Heldt said. "Then I realize, ‘That was really dumb, why did I day that?’ "
For now, Heldt is focused on bringing the championship back to her volleyball-crazy community.
"I just have a feeling in my heart that we're going to win it all," Heldt said.