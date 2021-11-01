Hermann lets off steam, enjoys dominant response on the court

HERMANN — Holly Heldt reached back and cut loose with a mighty swing.

The junior hitter for the Hermann High girls volleyball made solid contact — and pieces of the pumpkin flew off in many different directions.

Heldt served as the leadoff hitter during a team-bonding session Oct. 21.

In an attempt to bring the squad closer together prior to postseason play, seniors Malerie Schutt, Cydney Moeckli and Chelsey Moeckli came up with the idea of smashing pumpkins in order to let loose some hidden frustrations.

"It was like the team was tensed up," Heldt said. "But there were some things that were upsetting people. Everyone was stressed about state (playoffs) coming up. So we figured this would be the best way to get some of the anger out."

So the Bearcats grabbed the pumpkins and went to the Moeckli farm to get the session started. The group sat in a huddle for about 10 minutes before grabbing some magic markers.

"We decided to write all of our frustrations down on the pumpkins," Schutt said. "Whether it be volleyball, school, personal, family — anything that is bothering you. Get it off your chest right now."