Hermann's championship reign ends with Class 3 semifinal loss to Maryville

CAPE GIRARDEAU — A three-peat wasn’t in the cards for the Hermann girls volleyball team.
Despite getting 23 kills from senior Grace Winkelmann, the Bearcats fell to Maryville 15-25, 25-17, 25-22, 25-22 in a Class 3 semifinal Thursday morning at Show Me Center.
Hermann (25-7-3) was playing without head coach Phil Landolt, who was quarantined because of coronavirus exposure last week.
“He was able to give us a pep talk through the phone and everything,” assistant coach Shelby Cooper said. “We drove past his house on our way to state. We worked hard all season to prepare these girls for where they're at, so they definitely wanted to play hard for him as well.”
Holly Heldt added eight kills and Hannah Grosse recorded 33 assists for the Bearcats. Libero Chelsey Moeckli had 22 digs.
Serena Sundell, a Kansas State basketball recruit, put down 25 kills for Maryville (20-2), which will take on Park Hills Central (27-5-3) for the state title Friday at 9 a.m. Maryville, which lost to Hermann in a semifinal in its only state appearance in 2009, is in the final for the first time.
Hermann, which has a state record 14 state titles, took home the state’s top prize in Class 2 the last two seasons. The Bearcats were moved up to Class 3 after the Missouri State High School Activities Association expanded to five classes from four this season.
“It wasn't so much of the class, but more of the coronavirus situation and making sure everyone was healthy,” Cooper said. “They were smart in their classrooms at school so we were able to have everyone here.”
Hermann found its groove in the opening set after starting off in a 4-1 hole. Back-row attacks from Winkelmann and Moeckli got it going and a Grosse tip gave the Bearcats a 12-8 lead.
Another back-row attack by Moeckli trickled over the top of the net and a pair of kills by Winkelmann extended Hermann’s lead to 19-11 before a pair of kills from Malerie Schutt clinched the opening set for the Bearcats.
“We just had the energy up and most of us had the experience of the atmosphere, so I think we kind of had that on them,” Winkelmann said. “But then I think they warmed up after the first set.”
Maryville took a 12-8 lead in the second set behind a pair of kills from Morgan Stoecklein.
Two kills and a block from Kelsey Scott extended the Spoofhounds’ advantage to 19-11 and a Stoecklein kill eventually evened the match 1-1.
Maryville took control of the match with a 6-0 run in the third set. Sundell had three kills and Scott had a kill and a block to give the Spoofhounds a 14-11 lead.
Hermann tried to mount a late rally behind a pair of Winkelmann kills, but a Sundell kill and a Rylee Vierthaler block clinched the third frame for Maryville.
“It was really hard because no one could really get a clean kill off of anything and they were digging up so much,” Grosse said. “They play good defense and kudos to them for winning.”
A Stoecklein block and a Scott kill gave Maryville a 17-13 lead in the fourth set.
Winkelmann tried to bring the Bearcats back with several swings and her final kill of the match evened it at 22-all. But Maryville answered with a Vierthaler block and kills by Stoecklein and Scott clinched the match for the Spoofhounds.
“I’m used to swinging really hard and shanking it off (the block),” Winkelmann said. “They’re a really good team and their defense was amazing.”
Hermann finished on a high note by winning the third-place match 25-11, 25-18, 25-12 over Springfield Catholic (33-3-1). The win continued a final four streak for the Bearcats, who have not finished lower than third in 26 state appearances.
Winkelmann had 14 kills and Heldt added 14 while Grosse had 35 assists in third-place match.
“We definitely knew that pressure was off,” Grosse said. “Everyone was rooting for us to get first and at that point it's just like we got to go play our hardest. It's our senior year, me and Grace and (Macie Witthaus), and everyone just knew we need to play and have fun.”
Class 3 girls volleyball state semifinal: Maryville vs. Hermann
Class 3 girls volleyball state semifinal: Maryville vs. Hermann
Class 3 girls volleyball state semifinal: Maryville vs. Hermann
Class 3 girls volleyball state semifinal: Maryville vs. Hermann
Class 3 girls volleyball state semifinal: Maryville vs. Hermann
Class 3 girls volleyball state semifinal: Maryville vs. Hermann
Class 3 girls volleyball state semifinal: Maryville vs. Hermann
Class 3 girls volleyball state semifinal: Maryville vs. Hermann
Class 3 girls volleyball state semifinal: Maryville vs. Hermann
Class 3 girls volleyball state semifinal: Maryville vs. Hermann
Class 3 girls volleyball state semifinal: Maryville vs. Hermann
Class 3 girls volleyball state semifinal: Maryville vs. Hermann
Class 3 girls volleyball state semifinal: Maryville vs. Hermann
Class 3 girls volleyball state semifinal: Maryville vs. Hermann
Class 3 girls volleyball state semifinal: Maryville vs. Hermann
Class 3 girls volleyball state semifinal: Maryville vs. Hermann
Class 3 girls volleyball state semifinal: Maryville vs. Hermann
Class 3 girls volleyball state semifinal: Maryville vs. Hermann
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.