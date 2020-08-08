High school volleyball players in Illinois hope to avoid conflict with club season

Jessie Timmerman was all set to go.
The Mater Dei High senior setter spent much of the summer counting the days until the beginning of the girls volleyball season in late August.
“Last year was so fun, I couldn’t wait to get started again,” she said.
The Knights were set to return 11 players from a team which won 31 matches and reached the Class 2A state championship match in November.
But these are unprecedented times.
The Illinois High School Association recently decided to push high-risk traditional fall sports — football, boys soccer and girls volleyball — to the spring.
Practices can begin Feb. 15, with the first matches to be played March 5.
The season change caused by COVID-19 saved fall sports from being eliminated altogether like spring sports were earlier this year.
Yet it also creates several difficult scenarios for athletes and coaches.
“When we first heard, we were all pretty upset about it,” said Timmermann, who recorded 951 assists last fall. “But there’s not a lot we can do about it.”
Althoff coach Tony Miner, who guided his team to a second-place finish in Class 3A in 2018, said the move is logical.
“The obvious goal is to make sure the kids are healthy and to try and give everybody the opportunity to play and have a season,” Miner said. “The plan they came out with is about the best you can hope for considering the circumstances.”
Mater Dei coach Chad Rakers has accepted the situation.
“The way I spun it to the girls is that this gives us more time to be the best team that we can,” he said. “It gives us more time to focus. You can’t worry about the things that you can’t change and this is out of our hands.”
The biggest problem with the new schedule appears to be a conflict with the club volleyball season, which runs the same time.
In the past, the two seasons bumped up against each other perfectly, giving players essentially 11 successive months of competitive volleyball.
Now, it might come down to a choice for the athletes.
The IHSA has yet to rule on the situation, but under normal circumstances athletes are not allowed to play on the high school and club levels at the same time.
Should the IHSA put together a one-or-the-other edict, it would force the players to make a difficult decision.
The majority of NCAA coaches do their recruiting at club tournaments. Missing those events for high school matches could cause a loss of scholarship opportunities.
Abby Hanger, the Illinois director for the High Performance club program, said she feels both sides can coexist, with help from the IHSA.
“A lot of parents have told us that their kids want to play in college so they don’t want to miss (the club) exposure,” said Hanger, who also serves as the girls coach at Collinsville High. “I hope the IHSA realizes that it’s in everybody’s best interest to play both. As a club, we encourage them to play in high school.”
Hanger said players should be able to handle both seasons and she can see a situation where high school volleyball matches can be played during the week with club tournaments held on weekends.
But Timmermann feels that might be too much volleyball for players to handle, calling it “almost impossible.”
“We’d have a lot going on,” she said.
Timmermann and Rakers both agree Mater Dei's players would play on the high school level, if forced to make a choice.
Others may go the other direction.
“I could see (the IHSA) trying to work with (club) programs and high schools because kids get recruited mainly through club,” Miner said. “So your best players are going to want to go play club so they could get seen by colleges. In that same regard, it means a lot to these kids to represent their high schools. It would be a tough decision.”
For now, coaches and players are awaiting word from the IHSA as to potential club conflicts.
Timmermann, who will not play sports in college, simply wants to get back on the court with her friends.
“We’re so fired up to have a season, no matter when it is,” she said. “We just want to play.”
