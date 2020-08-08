High school volleyball players in Illinois hope to avoid conflict with club season

The majority of NCAA coaches do their recruiting at club tournaments. Missing those events for high school matches could cause a loss of scholarship opportunities.

Abby Hanger, the Illinois director for the High Performance club program, said she feels both sides can coexist, with help from the IHSA.

“A lot of parents have told us that their kids want to play in college so they don’t want to miss (the club) exposure,” said Hanger, who also serves as the girls coach at Collinsville High. “I hope the IHSA realizes that it’s in everybody’s best interest to play both. As a club, we encourage them to play in high school.”

Hanger said players should be able to handle both seasons and she can see a situation where high school volleyball matches can be played during the week with club tournaments held on weekends.

But Timmermann feels that might be too much volleyball for players to handle, calling it “almost impossible.”

“We’d have a lot going on,” she said.

Timmermann and Rakers both agree Mater Dei's players would play on the high school level, if forced to make a choice.

Others may go the other direction.