WATERLOO — The Highland girls volleyball team didn't let the end of a winning streak turn into a streak of another kind.
Highland swept host Waterloo 25-14, 25-21 in a Mississippi Valley Conference match Thursday. Two nights earlier, Highland had a run of seven successive victories ended with a three-set loss to Jerseyville.
“After our game Tuesday and losing to Jerseyville, I think all of us went in knowing we had to go out and play hard against this team or we would lose,” Highland setter Megan Vidmar said. “Every single year, this is a tough game and winning it in two is big for us.”
Bella LaPorta and Taylor Kesner each had eight kills for Highland (14-4 overall, 3-1 MVC), which beat its conference rival for the eighth consecutive meeting. Anne Marie Beckemeyer had four kills, three blocks and an ace and Vidmar had 22 assists.
Paige Montgomery put down 10 kills, including eight in the second set, for a short-handed Waterloo squad that was missing setter Kati Casey to an ankle injury and outside hitter Elle Bockhorn to illness. Ellie Schwehr filled in for Casey with 16 assists and Ellie Metzger stepped up for Bockhorn with four kills, including a team-high three in the first set.
“They are both doing a phenomenal job,” Waterloo coach Angie Crawford said of Schwehr and Metzger.
Syndey Coker powered Highland to a 6-1 lead in the opening set.
Coker opened the match with a kill and followed that up with a pair of blocks during the early burst.
“I think we came out with a goal in mind and we accomplished it,” said Highland assistant coach Kristen Torre, who has taken over head coaching duties while Katelyn Hagarty is on maternity leave. “We came out aggressive from point one and we had a sense of urgency from the beginning to the end.”
A pair of Metzger kills and another by Hailey Montgomery got Waterloo (12-6-1, 2-2) to within three, but that was as close as it could get in the opening frame.
Every time Waterloo put a couple of points together, LaPorta seemed to answer for Highland with one of her four kills in the first set. Kesner finished on a free ball and Beckemeyer came up with three solo stuffs as Highland won the final six points of the first set.
“I look for the weak spots,” Vidmar said. “My back row helps me out a lot and they help our hitters out telling them where to go, what’s open and we’ve really been working on plays in practice. I think it’s paying off in the game.”
A pair of kills by Paige Montgomery and another by Metzger gave Waterloo an early lead it enjoyed throughout the early part of the second set.
“They did a good job of shutting some of their players down to where they weren’t hitting as they were in the first set so I’m super proud of that,” Crawford said. “I moved my lineup around and adjusted that somewhat and it helped.”
Highland chipped away and two kills each from LaPorta and Beckemeyer evened the set at 17-17.
“We just had to really get our passes on,” LaPorta said. “We really just worked as a team and communicated really well.”
Three straight Kesner kills gave Highland some breathing room and a Beckemeyer ace made it 22-18. A Coker kill brought it to match point, and Olivia Wilke ended it with an ace.
“Controlling us, controlling what was going on on our side of the court,” Torre said. “Our girls came together after every point, they were really unified that entire time. I think that level headedness helped us win that second set.”
