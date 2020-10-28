Hillsboro downs St. Pius X to claim first district championship in 23 years

HILLSBORO, Mo. — The Hillsboro High girls volleyball team flipped the script.
Eight days earlier, the Hawks were swept in three straight sets by St. Pius X.
On Wednesday, Hillsboro hosted the Lancers in the Class 4 District 2 championship match.
After dropping the first set, Hillsboro found its game and took the next three sets for a 14-25, 25-17, 25-13, 25-13 win.
“I will say for one night as a coach, I will go home happy,” Hillsboro coach Erin Kraus said.
There was a lot to like in the Hawks’ game. Starting with a strong block up front that frustrated the Lancers attack and a back row that refused to let a ball hit the floor, Hillsboro kept St. Pius out of system and scrambling for much of the match.
It added up to Hillsboro’s first district title since 1997. The Hawks will play Nerinx Hall in the sectional round on Saturday at Summit.
“It's amazing,” senior middle hitter Mackenzie Baker said. “It's not ever something I thought I would accomplish on this court.”
Baker was a force for Hillsboro (16-6) with 10 kills, three blocks and three aces. Bella Lewis had seven kills. Maya Wright had six spikes and five blocks and Sophia Marchetti had six kills.
Evelyn Roland had 25 assists in running the Hawks offense. Libero Bella Uzzle got into the offensive fun with four aces. Roland and Marchetti were honored after the match for eclipsing 1,000 assists and 1,100 digs, respectively.
“We worked hard in practice, we connected more,” Roland said of the fallout from the Oct. 20 loss to St. Pius. “We were way louder. Our communication, I think that helped a lot.”
Kennedy Lane put down 16 kills and Sarah Wells had 25 assists for St. Pius (18-8-3), which had its string of 10 successive district championships snapped. All those titles were in Classes 2 and 3, but the Lancers were bumped up to Class 4 due to a new postseason success factor implemented by the Missouri State High School Activities Association this season.
Tradition-rich St. Pius has won three state titles including Class 2 crowns in 2016 and 2017. It has reached the final four 10 times.
After a sluggish start, St. Pius found traction with a rugged defensive effort. Several athletic digs sparked a 9-1 run that featured two thunderous back row kills from Lane and a block from Wells giving the Lancers a 10-6 lead.
St. Pius continued to build on its momentum. Lane put down two more kills and followed that with back-to-back aces to push the lead to double digits.
An ace by Summer Meyer, the Lancers’ fifth ace of the set, clinched the opening frame.
Kraus had a simple message for her team in between sets.
“It’s not over, we’ve got three more to go,” Kraus said. “They’re not done playing, so show me you’re not done playing.”
Hillsboro jumped out to a 10-1 lead to start the second set. Baker got it started with a tip and a block and Uzzle put down consecutive aces.
Amelia Rixford got a St. Pius comeback going with a kill and Lane followed with a pair of big swings. A couple of blocks by Alexis Mulkey and a Molly Lewis ace cut the Hawks’ lead to 13-11.
But a pair of kills by Bella Lewis tilted the court back towards Hillsboro’s favor. St. Pius got to within 20-17, but the Hawks won the last five points of the second set behind a pair of spikes by Marchetti and a combination block from Wright and Bella Lewis.
Hillsboro again had a fast start in the third set. A tip and a spike from Baker and a Wright block helped give the Hawks a 10-2 lead.
St. Pius was able to cut the deficit to three, but another Wright block and a pair of Baker aces sparked a 9-0 run to end the set, giving Hillsboro a 2-1 lead.
“Our communication was so much better tonight and we played like we wanted to win,” Baker said.
Just as they did in the previous three sets, the Hawks stormed out to an early lead in the fourth set. A combination block by Baker and Wright and another stuff by Chastity Lucas pushed the advantage to 12-1.
Hillsboro didn’t let up. Lewis came up with an ace and a Wright tip found the floor as the Hawks pushed the lead to 18-5. Uzzle’s fourth ace and a Bella Lewis kill sent the Hawks to sectional round on Saturday.
“I don't even know if I have the words for it,” Kraus said. “I wanted it for them because I knew they deserved it and that's what it's for. It's all about them.”
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.