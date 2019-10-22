Hillsboro Hawks junior Mackenzie Baker (1) and Hillsboro Hawks junior Evelyn Roland (3) celebrate a point during the match on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at St. Pius X High School in Festus, MO. Rick Ulreich special to STLhighschoolsports.com
FESTUS — Hillsboro High's girls volleyball players call them the three Cs — communication, coverage and celebration.
The communication and coverage were there in a nonconference match Tuesday night at St. Pius X, and the celebration followed as the Hawks came back for a 23-25, 25-20, 25-17 victory.
“We go over the three Cs almost every day in practice,” junior Mackenzie Baker said. “I think that’s made a huge difference in our game.”
Baker’s serve also made a huge difference as she put down five aces along with eight kills. Sophia Marchetti also had eight kills, Bella Lewis added six kills, nine assists and three difference-making aces and Evelyn Roland had 18 assists as Hillsboro (17-11-1) won for the 11th time in its last 12 matches.
“We started off a little slow and I think every year that’s been a trend,” Hillsboro coach Erin Boss said. “This year we hit the Seckman Tournament, we kind of had a turnaround, and from there they’ve been rolling.”
Caly Otec had 16 kills and Kennedy Lane added 14 spikes for St. Pius (19-3-2), No. 7 in the STLhighschoolsports.com small school rankings. Molly Bange had 30 assists.
“We were playing as individuals, not as a team for sure,” St. Pius coach Shannon Leftridge said. “With all the hype with senior night, they come out with high expectations. It was a nice crowd, a loud atmosphere, I think we let our nerves get rattled and we couldn’t overcome it.”
Hillsboro gained a slight edge midway through a back-and-forth third set. A Marchetti push followed Baker’s fifth ace of the match give the Hawks a 17-14 lead.
Marchetti stuffed an Otec attack, Grace Ringling followed with a spike and Lewis put down an ace to push the Hawks’ lead to 20-15.
“It was the first time we saw our defense adjusted to what they had and that is a game changer for us,” Boss said.
Lewis put down consecutive aces to make it 22-15. Kills by Ringling, Marchetti and Roland closed it out.
“I was thinking our middles could really take line and cross,” Lewis said. “We were connecting good tonight.”
Hillsboro finally built separation midway through a tightly-played first set. Marchetti broke an 11-all tie with a kill and Lewis followed with two straight aces to give the Hawks a 15-11 lead.
Marchetti credited the defense for Hillsboro’s success.
“At the beginning of the season it was a lot slower but as the season has moved on we’ve really gotten more fast on the front row and the back row,” Marchetti said.
St. Pius chipped away with kills from Otec and Kirsten Schrader. An ace by Schrader and another Otec spike drew the Lancers even at 22-all.
An Otec kill broke a 23-23 deadlock and gave St. Pius its first lead since 5-4. A Hillsboro hitting error on the next point clinched the set for the Lancers.
Hillsboro took the lead in the second set with an early 9-0 run. Baker had three aces, Ringling had back-to-back blocks and Marchetti added a spike to give the Hawks a 12-3 lead.
“I think we’re going to have some team meetings tomorrow,” Leftridge said. “I think I’m going to have some individual talks and talk to them as individuals on how they can bring themselves back as a team.”
St. Pius answered with consecutive kills by Lane. A Schrader spike was sandwiched between Hillsboro hitting errors as the Lancers cut the Hawks’ lead to 16-15.
But Hillsboro responded with a block and a kill from Baker and another spike from Lewis. Baker’s forth ace of the set extended the lead and a Ringling kill sent the match to a third set.
“I think this is a huge game,” Boss said. “It’s a big night for them, senior night, they came out fired up, but my seniors showed that we wanted it. So going into districts that’s a huge win for us and hopefully they can take that momentum and carry on.”
10/22/19 - Girls Volleyball - HIllsboro at St. Piux X
