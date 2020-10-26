Horrell, Bloomfield lead Fort Zumwalt South past St. Charles in five-set thriller

Horrell was a one-girl wrecking crew with 17 kills. Bloomfield, who ran the offense to perfection with 37 assists, fed her time and time again when a big point was needed.

"Once we got the momentum going in the right direction, we were able to show who the better team was tonight," Zumwalt South coach Josh Farley said.

South has broken a string 15th successive losing seasons under Farley, who is in his first year.

"Our coaches have helped turn this whole thing around," Bloomfield said.

South came out on top in a nail-biting affair that featured numerous momentum swings.

The Bulldogs won the first set easily and bolted out to a 9-5 lead in the second before St. Charles (9-9) charged back to take a 2-1 lead in sets with a 28-26 triumph in the third.

"It was a wakeup call when we lost a couple sets in a row," Farley said. "Then, boom, we had to start fighting back to win — and they fought really hard tonight."

The South program has made big strides under Farley, who is the third coach in the last three seasons. The Bulldogs have had a pair of four-match winning streaks, which is major progress for a team that last had a winning season when it went 20-15 in 2004.