Horrell, Bloomfield lead Fort Zumwalt South past St. Charles in five-set thriller

ST. PETERS — Fort Zumwalt South junior hitter Morgan Horrell gladly would have canceled her team's normal pre-match tomfoolery Monday.
But Horrell had no idea her team would be involved in a lengthy five-set girls volleyball thriller with St. Charles High.
So the Zumwalt South players loosened up for the contest with a quick round of the child's game Duck, Duck, Goose before cutting loose with a few minutes of Flash Tag.
"We do it to get our hearts racing a little bit," Horrell said.
The intense 2 hour, 11-minute shootout did more to get the Bulldogs' blood pumping than any playground game.
"We usually do something goofy to lighten the mood," senior setter Emily Bloomfield said. "But at the end of this night, we started to get drained."
Horrell and Bloomfield had enough in the tank to help the Bulldogs to a 25-11, 15-25, 26-28, 25-23, 15-11 win in the semifinal round the Class 4 District 6 Tournament at Fort Zumwalt East.
The five-set match was one of four involving area teams Monday on the opening day of district tournaments. The best-of-five format was implemented this season, putting Missouri high schools in line with most of the nation in that regard.
Zumwalt South (12-5), with its seventh win in its last eight matches, advanced to face Lutheran St. Charles (11-6-2) in the championship match at 6 p.m. Wednesday at East.
Horrell was a one-girl wrecking crew with 17 kills. Bloomfield, who ran the offense to perfection with 37 assists, fed her time and time again when a big point was needed.
"Once we got the momentum going in the right direction, we were able to show who the better team was tonight," Zumwalt South coach Josh Farley said.
South has broken a string 15th successive losing seasons under Farley, who is in his first year.
"Our coaches have helped turn this whole thing around," Bloomfield said.
South came out on top in a nail-biting affair that featured numerous momentum swings.
The Bulldogs won the first set easily and bolted out to a 9-5 lead in the second before St. Charles (9-9) charged back to take a 2-1 lead in sets with a 28-26 triumph in the third.
"It was a wakeup call when we lost a couple sets in a row," Farley said. "Then, boom, we had to start fighting back to win — and they fought really hard tonight."
The South program has made big strides under Farley, who is the third coach in the last three seasons. The Bulldogs have had a pair of four-match winning streaks, which is major progress for a team that last had a winning season when it went 20-15 in 2004.
"It's all about playing with confidence," said Horrell, who had 50 attacks.
The Pirates built up leads of 13-5 and 19-15 and were on the verge of closing out the match in that fourth set.
But Horrell and Bloomfield helped right the ship.
Junior middle hitter Ramiri Gardner teamed with Horrell to trigger an 11-4 run that sent the contest to a fifth set. Junior Chloe Dunivan added a key hit in the run.
St. Charles, behind the slugging power of Akirha Miller, Sophia Gibbs and Maya Nieters, bolted out to a 10-9 lead in the first-to-15 finale.
But South closed with a 6-1 flurry thanks to a hit from Gardner and back-to-back service points from junior Jayden Westhues. Delaney Bushman converted from the service line to put the Bulldogs up 12-11. Following a service error that brought St. Charles to within one, Westhues served out the match, which ended on a thunderous kill from Gardner.
"At practice every day, you can tell we want it," Bloomfield said. "It's like we're out there fighting for our lives."
St. Charles also is a team on the rise.
The Pirates had won four of seven contests entering the match. They began the season losing four of their first six.
"If you saw this team at the start of the year and watch them now, you wouldn't believe it was the same team," St. Charles coach Erin Strein said. "It's amazing."
