Howell Central's volleyball and softball teams join football on COVID-19 quarantine

Three Francis Howell Central varsity sports have been sidelined by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The school's girls volleyball and softball teams joined the football team, which announced last week it had canceled two games because of coronavirus exposure.
The Francis Howell Central girls volleyball team is in quarantine for two weeks, retroactive to Sept. 22. The team traveled Saturday to a tournament in Jackson and played one match against St. Pius X before receiving notification of the exposure. Howell Central immediately left the tournament and forfeited its final three tournament matches.
Howell Central athletics director Scott Harris said the cases are unrelated between the programs and the school is conducting contact tracing to try to limit any further exposure.
“The contact tracing ensures that we keep everyone safe,” Harris said. “If someone does test positive today, you go back 48 hours before they develop symptoms, because you may have had it before the symptoms. So, we do our contact tracing in the classroom, our contact tracing in practices and games and bus rides, to ensure that gives us the best chance of guaranteeing there's not an outbreak.
“We’d rather shut these kids down for two weeks to ensure that they have not been exposed themselves and end up testing positive. We want to keep the kids safe and take precautionary quarantine to make sure that the whole season is not shut down.”
Howell Central's football team announced Sept. 23 it canceled conference games Sept. 25 against Timberland and Friday against Fort Zumwalt West.
De Soto, Herculaneum, Jefferson, Seckman and St. Clair are other St. Louis area football teams that have canceled games because of COVID-19 precautions. Many more football teams throughout Missouri have canceled games, as well.
Howell Central's varsity softball team postponed Gateway Athletic Conference South Division games Monday against Fort Zumwalt West; Tuesday against Holt; and Thursday against Timberland. The softball team's last game was Sept. 23 against Francis Howell.
The Spartans volleyball team postponed conference matches Tuesday against Fort Zumwalt West; Thursday against Troy Buchanan; and Oct. 6 against Francis Howell.
Harris said Howell Central will try to reschedule the conference events. The volleyball team’s quarantine is scheduled to end on Oct. 7.
“Our (volleyball) team came in close contact with a positive test, their last interaction was Tuesday,” Harris said. “So, we’d rather err on the side of caution. The person was not positive when last exposed to our team. We would just rather err on the side of caution and quarantine those girls for contact tracing.”
