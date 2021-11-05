Illinois girls volleyball roundup: Edwardsville advances to first state tournament since 2010

The Edwardsville High girls volleyball team earned its first state semifinal appearance in more than a decade Friday.
Edwardsville topped Huntley 25-12, 25-21 in the Class 4A DeKalb Super-Sectional, advancing to play in the Illinois final four next weekend at Illinois State University’s Redbird Arena in Normal.
The Tigers (33-7), who were in their first super-sectional since 2017, will take on Chicago Mother McAuley in a 4A semifinal scheduled for 7 p.m. Nov. 12.
McAuley (34-6), which won its super-sectional by a 25-18, 25-21 score over Villa Park Willowbrook, won the last of its 15 state titles in 2016.
Edwardsville’s last state tournament appearance was in 2010, when it finished third.
Springfield Lutheran def. Gibault: The Hawks fell 25-13, 25-11 in the Class 1A Raymond Lincolnwood Super-Sectional.
Gibault (21-17) was in the super-sectional round for the first time since 2014 and was attempting to reach the semifinals for the first time since 2011 — when it lost to Springfield Lutheran.
The Crusaders (32-5) qualified for the state semifinals for the first time since 2011. They are scheduled to play August Southeastern at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Redbird Arena.
