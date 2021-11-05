 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Illinois girls volleyball roundup: Edwardsville advances to first state tournament since 2010
0 comments

Illinois girls volleyball roundup: Edwardsville advances to first state tournament since 2010

{{featured_button_text}}
Edwardsville vs OFallon

Edwardsville right side hitter Gabby Saye (left) and middle hitter Ava Waltenberger leap to block O'Fallon. Edwardsville defeated O'Fallon in a semifinal volleyball game of the Pekin Sectional on Monday November 1, 2021 at Edwardsville High School in Edwardsville, IL. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

The Edwardsville High girls volleyball team earned its first state semifinal appearance in more than a decade Friday.

Edwardsville topped Huntley 25-12, 25-21 in the Class 4A DeKalb Super-Sectional, advancing to play in the Illinois final four next weekend at Illinois State University’s Redbird Arena in Normal.

The Tigers (33-7), who were in their first super-sectional since 2017, will take on Chicago Mother McAuley in a 4A semifinal scheduled for 7 p.m. Nov. 12.

McAuley (34-6), which won its super-sectional by a 25-18, 25-21 score over Villa Park Willowbrook, won the last of its 15 state titles in 2016.

Edwardsville’s last state tournament appearance was in 2010, when it finished third.

Gibault vs. Valmeyer

Gibault's Ella Range (1) hits the ball over the net during the Class 1A Marissa sectional final on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at Marissa High School in Marissa, Ill. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com

Springfield Lutheran def. Gibault: The Hawks fell 25-13, 25-11 in the Class 1A Raymond Lincolnwood Super-Sectional.

Gibault (21-17) was in the super-sectional round for the first time since 2014 and was attempting to reach the semifinals for the first time since 2011 — when it lost to Springfield Lutheran.

The Crusaders (32-5) qualified for the state semifinals for the first time since 2011. They are scheduled to play August Southeastern at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Redbird Arena.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet the stars: The STL High School Sports athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News