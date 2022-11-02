Illinois girls volleyball roundup: O'Fallon sweeps Moline to earn first sectional title

O'Fallon made program history Wednesday by sweeping Moline in the Class 4A Normal Community Sectional girls volleyball final.

The Panthers owned 10 regional titles in their successful history, but never a sectional title.

Until Wednesday night, that is.

The No. 3 team in the STLhighschoolsports.com large-school rankings, O'Fallon used a stifling defensive scheme to take the first set before finding itself in a jam in the second. But a ferocious rally helped cement the program's first sectional title with a 25-16, 26-24 victory.

“I’ve got to be honest, I’m pretty numb at this moment," said O'Fallon coach Melissa Massey, who has been with the program the last 18 years and is in her 11th as the head coach. "It’s the most surreal moment. I’m in complete shock."

O'Fallon (32-6) advanced to play Lisle Benet Academy (35-4) at 6 p.m. Friday in the Class 4A Moline Super-Sectional for a chance to advance to the state tournament. Benet, which swept Naperville North on Wednesday in the Plainfield North Sectional final, won the most recent of its four state championships in 2019.

Against Moline (26-10), the Panthers trailed 24-23 in the second set before 5-foot-6 junior defensive specialist Morgan Overby rattled off the final three points from behind the service line to complete the win.

“Our girls were doing things out of the ordinary," Massey said. "They were playing for their lives at that moment.

“Won a lot of points on serving keeping them out of system. That was our biggest strategy. Our game plan was to serve.”

The Panthers posted 18 kills as a team, along with five aces.

Senior Alyssa Frederking finished with 19 assists and two aces. Adeline Smith recorded five kills, while Kendall Kingdon registered four.

Since 2009, the Panthers had lost in four sectional finals, most recently in three sets to Bloomington in 2018.

"I’m so excited that we pulled through and won and made history for our program and our school," Frederking said.

Mater Dei def. Breese Central 25-23, 25-20: The Knights won the Class 2A Mater Dei Sectional for the program's 26th sectional title.

By avenging a loss to their rival in September, the Knights (29-8-1) pushed their winning streak to four in a row and advanced to the Class 2A Fairfield Super-Sectional at 7 p.m. Friday against Freeburg (32-7).

On Sept. 20, Mater Dei beat Freeburg 25-20, 23-25, 29-27 for its 11th consecutive victory in the series.