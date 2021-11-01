Illinois girls volleyball sectional roundup: Gibault, Valmeyer set up showdown in Marissa

Gibault and Valmeyer swept Class 1A Marissa Sectional girls volleyball semifinal matches Monday to set up a sectional final showdown at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Marissa.

Gibault advanced with a 25-19, 25-18 victory against Steeleville after Valmeyer knocked off Trico 25-18, 25-20.

The Pirates (27-12) are in their first sectional final since 2017 and are shooting for their first sectional title since 2015. The Hawks (20-16) lost in a sectional final in 2019 and are in pursuit of their first sectional crown since 2014.

On Oct. 18, Gibault pulled out a 25-23, 23-25, 25-21 victory against Valmeyer.

Class 2A Vandalia Sectional: Mater Dei swept Pana 25-23, 25-15 on Monday in a sectional semifinal and moved one victory from its second consecutive sectional title.

The Knights (32-5) advanced to play at 6 p.m. Wednesday against Staunton (30-8), which swept Breese Central 25-18, 25-22 in the other sectional semifinal.

Mater Dei swept Staunton 25-18, 25-17 on Sept. 14.

STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.