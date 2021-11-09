Illinois girls volleyball state spotlight: Edwardsville uses balance for return to Class 4A final four

Aside from hosting its annual tournament that features area powers from both sides of the river, Edwardsville played twice in the Chicago area.

The second trip was to Plainfield Central and resulted in a third-place finish for Edwardsville.

A 25-22, 20-25, 25-20 win over Nazareth Academy during the tournament made believers out of the Tigers.

“We saw that if we can put up a solid block and we can keep balls off the floor, we can hang with these teams up north,” Conway said. “That game was a big turning point for us as a team to just show us that we can do it, we can go far.”

That belief and confidence will be crucial against Mother McAuley.

“They've got some pretty good hitters,” Ohlau said. “We have some footage on them that the girls watch, but the other thing I do know is that they're beatable. They've lost six matches, so it's not outside the realm of possibilities, but it's going to come down to our girls playing a fairly clean game and just taking control of every opportunity.”

And having fun.

The Tigers are at their best when they are enjoying themselves. That includes singing songs together during warmups and picking each other up through the highs and lows of a match.

“When we're having fun, everything is different,” Saye said. “I think that we play better, and I think that when we're having fun, we will win.”