Illinois girls volleyball state spotlight: Mohesky helps Mater Dei return to final four

“Her power is what does it for her, she’s so strong,” said Mater Dei senior Annalyse Richter, who has been setting Mohesky since sixth grade. “Watching her all these years, it’s been insane.”

Mohesky, who will continue her volleyball career at Eastern Illinois University, is a terror on the court, but possesses a laid-back demeanor off of it. She is one of the more outgoing players on a vibrant team. Yet she is just as happy in her own basement where she regularly wiles away the hours working on jigsaw puzzles in addition to honing her musical talents.

“She’s just comfortable being by herself,” said her father, Glenn, a Mater Dei graduate. “Being isolated doesn’t bother her. She always has something to keep herself busy.”

Mohesky picked up volleyball while following around her older sister, Carter, who also played at Mater Dei.

Tori played other sports, including softball and basketball, before deciding to focus on just volleyball during that magical eighth grade season.

The Knights, who are 101-28 in Mohesky’s tenure, have won nine of their last 10 matches and head to the final four with plenty of momentum on their side. Mohesky said the second-place experience of two seasons ago will help this time around.