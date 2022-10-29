Incarnate Word holds off Parkway Central for first state semifinal berth since 2017

CHESTERFIELD — With match point on the line, Incarnate Word Red Devils sophomore outside hitter Ellie Witthaus knew it was time to break out her special serve.

It worked. Parkway Central was unable to return the serve in the Class 4 girls volleyball state quarterfinal Saturday afternoon. Incarnate Word secured a berth in the final four with a 25-17, 25-15, 20-25, 25-23 win over the Colts.

The final serve to seal the victory is called a 'gap' serve.

"I wanted to close it out there for sure, but I was more focused on getting it to the spot and getting it in," Witthaus said. "We practice that swing a lot in practice. I knew how to do it. We call it a 'gap,' and I thought it was the right time to use it. It worked."

It did and it helped send the Red Knights back to the state semifinals.

"It was a great match," Incarnate Word coach Shane Weber said. "I'm good friends with (Parkway Central coach) Tom Schaefer and I knew his team would be ready to play and compete. They always are. Everybody was here for a reason at this point."

Incarnate Word (28-12) advanced to play either Helias or Webb City in a state semifinal contest at 2 p.m. Thursday at Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau.

The Red Knights will be making their 26th state semifinal appearance and first since 2017. The Red Knights have won 11 state championships, the last coming in 2005.

Parkway Central finished 22-14-1.

"It took us a little while to get settled down and get into it today," Schaefer said. "My girls responded well and they came back and battled really hard."

The teams last met in 2019 in the Visitation Invitational, with the Red Knights winning in straight sets. This one was different.

"We were a little nervous before we started but they quickly went away," Witthaus said. "We got it together."

Indeed.

Incarnate Word jumped out to take command in the first set. The Colts never scored more than two consecutive points in the set. Sophomore Tara Greenberry, senior Ella Christy and Witthaus all provided the firepower in the opening set.

Greenberry hit many monster kills in the win.

"I think I played pretty good, but you can always be better," Greenberry said. "I knew I needed to get a bunch of kills (Saturday). It was so good to the (win) for the team. It was a great day for us."

In the second set, the teams were tied 5-5. The Red Devils reeled off 11 points for a 16-5 lead. Junior served Sammi Bergjans served during the run. Bergjans also scored the winning point to close out the set with a kill.

"It was good to come out and get the first two," Weber said. "We got the jump on them. We have a lot of sophomore and freshman. We're young so this was really good for us."

Parkway Central did not fold up its tent. The Colts were determined to get back. Early in the third set, senior libero Josie Robinson got smacked in the face by a ball. She was on the court but she got back up and stayed in to play. The fired-up Colts took inspiration from her tenacity.

"She's a battler," Schaefer said about Robinson. "I'm real proud of all the heart my girls showed."

After Incarnate Word scored a point to make it 14-10, the Colts took over and galloped to a 19-10 lead behind Robinson's serving. Sophomore outside hitter Kerri Piepho and senior Maggie Roberts provided several key kills in the run.

"I told them to win it one set at a time," Schaefer said. "We'll figure it out after that. They did a great job and took the third set. We gave ourselves a chance."

The Red Devils were determined to close it out in the next set.

"It was very nerve-racking going to the fourth set after losing the third," junior setter Sammi Bergjans said. "The team came together and we pulled it out."

In the fourth and decisive set, the two teams battled evenly throughout. After the Red Devils took an 11-9 lead, the Colts charged back and led 16-11. Piepho was serving during the run.

"We were working together very well right then," Bergjans said. "We fixed it after we had a talk. We regrouped and fought it out to win."

Parkway Central had a 23-21 advantage, but Incarnate Word scored the final four points to earn the hard-fought victory.

"I definitely thought hooray for us," Witthaus said. "I knew we could do it and we did. It's exciting for us to be going to the Final Four. This team hasn't been there in a while so it's a big accomplishment. We're all really excited."

So is Weber, who is in his fourth season at the helm at Incarnate Word.