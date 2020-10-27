Isenberg triggers turnaround as Lafayette outlasts Eureka in heavyweight showdown

WASHINGTON, Mo. — Lafayette senior hitter Morgan Isenberg issued a warning Tuesday night.
"When we get rolling, we can't be stopped," she said.
The 6-foot slugger proved her point with a team-high 11 kills to lead the Lancers to a 17-25, 26-24, 25-10, 25-17 win over Eureka in the semifinal round of the power-packed Class 5 District 3 girls volleyball tournament at Borgia High.
Lafayette (14-1) will face host Borgia (25-4-2) for the district crown at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Borgia, which downed Washington 25-15, 25-19, 25-21 in the other semifinal Tuesday, won the Class 3 championship last fall.
The loaded four-team district features four tradition-rich programs that have combined for 18 state titles and 40 trips to the final four.
The Lancers, who finished second in Class 4 last season, put on a three-set clinic after dropping the opener to Eureka, which claimed the Class 4 title in 2018.
Isenberg helped lead the charge, although a half dozen other players contributed mightily to the turnaround.
"They just had the more experienced players in different positions," Eureka coach Jodie Fowler said.
Lafayette cranked up its defense and then used a balanced five-player attack to wear down the Wildcats (8-4).
"It took us a while," Lafayette senior setter Jenny Nguyen said. "But we finally got it going."
Eureka rode the hitting of Madison Scheer and Olivia Hasbrook to a relatively easy win in the opener. The Wildcats built up a 21-20 cushion in the second set before Lafayette began its about-face.
"It just takes one good play to bring our team's energy together," Isenberg said. "That fire, it sparks inside of you once you get that good play. When we turn that on — we're golden."
Lafayette sophomores Caitlyn Little, who finished with eight kills, and Layne Witherspoon kick-started a 6-3 run late in the second set to even the match.
Little had two kills and Witherspoon added a block and tip to tie the set 23-23. A block from Isenberg and a thunderous kill from Jordyn Lochmann knotted up the contest.
"Our team really stepped up its defense," said Lochmann, who added seven kills to the attack.
Lafayette put together a 13-1 run in the third set to change the entire complexion of the contest. Not only did the Lancers get their balanced attack going, but the front-liners added a series of blocks at the net that seemed to throw some hesitation into Eureka's hitters.
Freshman Allison Risley and sophomore Molly Muschick caught fire at the service line and Witherspoon added some front-line muscle to fuel the run, which put the Lancers in front to stay 16-4. Isenberg started the salvo with a kill for a 4-3 lead. She teamed with Nguyen on a double-block and Little added a big-time spike to stretch the lead to 9-4.
Eureka never got closer than within 17-8 after the 13-point outburst.
Lafayette parlayed the momentum from that third-set victory into leads of 5-0 and 14-8 in the fourth set. Isenberg and Lochmann had two kills each to fuel the early run.
The Lancers ended the 88-minute match with a double block from Little and Nguyen.
"We knew we just had to reset in each (set)," Lafayette coach Zach Young said. "Our seniors have been a calming presence in leading our ship. They've always been a driving presence too and I don't think they wanted today to be their last day."
Senior libero Lexi Basler led a strong defensive charge down the stretch. Another senior, Addison Fastenau, came up with some big hits, especially early in the contest.
"It feels great to win every single time," Isenberg said. "Especially against them. They've got such a good team, we know most of them, and it's a great rivalry."
Eureka beat Lafayette 25-23, 25-23 in the 2018 state title match.
"We've forgotten about that," Isenberg said.
Thursday's district final features teams that have won 17 state titles, with Borgia claiming 11 crowns. The pair have been to a 29 final four state tournaments.
Borgia handed Lafayette its only loss this season with a four-set triumph Oct. 13.
"We'll be ready for them," Isenberg said. "It will be fun."
