Isenberg triggers turnaround as Lafayette outlasts Eureka in heavyweight showdown

"It took us a while," Lafayette senior setter Jenny Nguyen said. "But we finally got it going."

Eureka rode the hitting of Madison Scheer and Olivia Hasbrook to a relatively easy win in the opener. The Wildcats built up a 21-20 cushion in the second set before Lafayette began its about-face.

"It just takes one good play to bring our team's energy together," Isenberg said. "That fire, it sparks inside of you once you get that good play. When we turn that on — we're golden."

Lafayette sophomores Caitlyn Little, who finished with eight kills, and Layne Witherspoon kick-started a 6-3 run late in the second set to even the match.

Little had two kills and Witherspoon added a block and tip to tie the set 23-23. A block from Isenberg and a thunderous kill from Jordyn Lochmann knotted up the contest.

"Our team really stepped up its defense," said Lochmann, who added seven kills to the attack.

Lafayette put together a 13-1 run in the third set to change the entire complexion of the contest. Not only did the Lancers get their balanced attack going, but the front-liners added a series of blocks at the net that seemed to throw some hesitation into Eureka's hitters.