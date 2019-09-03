Edwardsville volleyball players including Maddie Isringhausen (14) and Morgan Tulacro (12) celebrate their victory over O'Fallon on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at O'Fallon High School in O'Fallon, Ill. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Edwardsville's Maddie Isringhausen (14) tries to tip the ball past O'Fallon's Abbey Blue during a volleyball match on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at O'Fallon High School in O'Fallon, Ill. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Edwardsville's Lexie Curtis (left) and Storm Suhre (right) try to block an attack by O'Fallon's Kelsie Schieppe during a volleyball match on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at O'Fallon High School in O'Fallon, Ill. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
O'Fallon volleyball players celebrate after winning the second set of a match against Edwardsville on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at O'Fallon High School in O'Fallon, Ill. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Edwardsville's Maddie Isringhausen (14) celebrates with teammates Morgan Tulacro (12) and Rhianna Huebner after winning a point during a volleyball match against O'Fallon on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at O'Fallon High School in O'Fallon, Ill. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
O'Fallon's Taylor Guy (left) has her hit at the net blocked by the Edwardsville defense during a volleyball match on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at O'Fallon High School in O'Fallon, Ill. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
O'Fallon's Lauren Dawson plays the ball over the net against the Edwardsville defense during a volleyball match on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at O'Fallon High School in O'Fallon, Ill. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
O'Fallon's Kelsie Schieppe serves against the Edwardsville defense during a volleyball match on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at O'Fallon High School in O'Fallon, Ill. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Edwardsville's Lexie Curtis (15) hits the ball past O'Fallon's Kelsie Schieppe during a volleyball match on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at O'Fallon High School in O'Fallon, Ill. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
O'Fallon's Kelsie Schieppe reaches high to play the ball over the net against the Edwardsville defense during a volleyball match on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at O'Fallon High School in O'Fallon, Ill. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Edwardsville volleyball players including Maddie Isringhausen (14) and Morgan Tulacro (12) celebrate their victory over O'Fallon on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at O'Fallon High School in O'Fallon, Ill. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Edwardsville's Maddie Isringhausen (14) tries to tip the ball past O'Fallon's Abbey Blue during a volleyball match on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at O'Fallon High School in O'Fallon, Ill. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Edwardsville's Lexie Curtis (left) and Storm Suhre (right) try to block an attack by O'Fallon's Kelsie Schieppe during a volleyball match on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at O'Fallon High School in O'Fallon, Ill. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
O'Fallon volleyball players celebrate after winning the second set of a match against Edwardsville on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at O'Fallon High School in O'Fallon, Ill. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Edwardsville's Kaitlyn Conway receives a serve during a volleyball match against O'Fallon on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at O'Fallon High School in O'Fallon, Ill. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Edwardsville's Maddie Isringhausen (14) celebrates with teammates Morgan Tulacro (12) and Rhianna Huebner after winning a point during a volleyball match against O'Fallon on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at O'Fallon High School in O'Fallon, Ill. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Edwardsville volleyball coach Lisa Orlet calls a time out during a match against O'Fallon on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at O'Fallon High School in O'Fallon, Ill. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
O'Fallon's Kyla Ellis receives a serve during a volleyball maltch against Edwardsville on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at O'Fallon High School in O'Fallon, Ill. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Edwardsville's Lexie Griffin passes during a volleyball match against O'Fallon on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at O'Fallon High School in O'Fallon, Ill. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
O'Fallon's Taylor Guy (left) has her hit at the net blocked by the Edwardsville defense during a volleyball match on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at O'Fallon High School in O'Fallon, Ill. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Edwardsville setter Morgan Tulacro passes during a volleyball match against O'Fallon on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at O'Fallon High School in O'Fallon, Ill. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
O'Fallon setter Ally Denton passes during a volleyball match against Edwardsville on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at O'Fallon High School in O'Fallon, Ill. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Edwardsville's Alexa Harris serves during a volleyball match against O'Fallon on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at O'Fallon High School in O'Fallon, Ill. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
O'Fallon's Lauren Dawson plays the ball over the net against the Edwardsville defense during a volleyball match on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at O'Fallon High School in O'Fallon, Ill. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
O'Fallon's Kelsie Schieppe serves against the Edwardsville defense during a volleyball match on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at O'Fallon High School in O'Fallon, Ill. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Edwardsville's Lexie Curtis (15) hits the ball past O'Fallon's Kelsie Schieppe during a volleyball match on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at O'Fallon High School in O'Fallon, Ill. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
O'Fallon volleyball coach Melissa Massey watches play during a match against Edwardsville on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at O'Fallon High School in O'Fallon, Ill. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Edwardsville's Maddie Isringhausen serves during a volleyball match against O'Fallon on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at O'Fallon High School in O'Fallon, Ill. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Edwardsville's Alexa Harris hits against the O'Fallon defense during a volleyball match on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at O'Fallon High School in O'Fallon, Ill. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
O'Fallon's Kelsie Schieppe reaches high to play the ball over the net against the Edwardsville defense during a volleyball match on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at O'Fallon High School in O'Fallon, Ill. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
O'FALLON, ILL. — Maddie Isringhausen never considered playing softball.
The Edwardsville High senior had no desire to try the female equivalent of baseball even though her father, Jason, pitched 16 years in the major leagues, including seven with the St. Louis Cardinals.
"For me, growing up, it was soccer and gymnastics," Isringhausen said. "That's all I wanted to do.
"And now volleyball."
Maddie appears to have picked the right course of action.
The high-flying outside hitter pounded home a match-high 14 kills to lead the Tigers past O'Fallon 25-13, 23-25, 25-22 on Tuesday in the Southwestern Conference girls volleyball opener for both schools at Panther Dome.
Edwardsville continued its SWC dominance with its 21st successive league win. Its last conference loss was a three-set setback to Belleville West on Oct. 20, 2015.
But this one was not easy.
O'Fallon, which opened its season with a three-set win over Waterloo on Thursday, rallied from a first-set thumping to grab the second set and take a 19-18 lead down the stretch of the finale.
But Isringhausen and her teammates put together a scintillating 7-3 run to snatch the contest away from the hosts.
"I was very proud of the girls (for) holding it together," said Edwardsville second-year coach Lisa Orlet, who guided Incarnate Word Academy to three state titles in Missouri. "They showed a little bit more belief in themselves and they grew a little bit tonight."
The 5-foot-8-inch Isringhausen closed out the 77-minute thriller with her final kill.
"We've been working really hard on our defense and that's what saved us in the end," said Isringhausen, who will continue her career at Tennessee Tech University. "We had to step up in the end. They were outplaying us for awhile."
Isringhausen led a balanced team effort that features solid contributions from eight different players. Junior Storm Suhre, who is bound for Indiana State University, added eight kills and seven blocks. Junior Alexa Harris had seven kills, five aces and 11 digs. Junior Morgan Tulacro (25 assists) and sophomore Lexie Griffin (16 assists) ran the offense to perfection. Sophomore Kaitlyn Conway added eight digs to a strong all-around defensive effort.
Griffin, making her first varsity start, found some synergy with Isringhausen as the duo proved deadly down the stretch.
"We just connect really well together," Griffin said.
The Tigers' defensive presence at the net played a key role in the late-match spurt. Gabby Saye, a 6-3 jumping jack and Lexie Curtis, 6-1, fashioned a double block that tied the third set at 19-19 and swiped the momentum away from the Panthers.
Tulacro snapped the tie with a pair of service points before O'Fallon senior hitter Taylor Guy buried a spike to bring her team to within 21-20.
Saye and Suhre then put together another double block and Harris followed with a back-row kill for a 23-21 lead.
Guy answered for O'Fallon and Suhre pounded home a kill to set the stage for Isringhausen's crunching hit.
Isringhausen is relative newcomer to volleyball. She broke into the rotation last year and finished third on the team with 182 kills. But through hard work and determination, she has lifted her game to another level.
"Tennessee Tech is getting a steal," Orlet said. "She is only going to get better and better."
Edwardsville dominated the opening set behind five kills from senior Lexie Curtis.
O'Fallon then grabbed the momentum with a 6-2 spurt to close out the second set. Kelsie Schieppe and Kyla Ellis came up with big plays to trigger the run. A blast from Erionna Coleman closed the spurt.
"I told the girls in the locker room that I'm nothing but proud of them," O'Fallon coach Melissa Massey said. "We're inexperienced at the varsity level, but we hung in there and did a lot of good things."
Edwardsville has won the last three league titles outright and improved to 28-8 against O'Fallon since the beginning of the 1999 campaign.
But O'Fallon knocked off the Tigers in post-season last year and appears to be on the verge of making noise in league play as well.
The teams meet again Oct. 1 in Edwardsville.
"I think we showed that we can be right there with them when we're on our game," Massey said.
O'Fallon vs. Edwardsville volleyball
O'Fallon vs. Edwardsville volleyball
O'Fallon vs. Edwardsville volleyball
O'Fallon vs. Edwardsville volleyball
O'Fallon vs. Edwardsville volleyball
O'Fallon vs. Edwardsville volleyball
O'Fallon vs. Edwardsville volleyball
O'Fallon vs. Edwardsville volleyball
O'Fallon vs. Edwardsville volleyball
O'Fallon vs. Edwardsville volleyball
O'Fallon vs. Edwardsville volleyball
O'Fallon vs. Edwardsville volleyball
O'Fallon vs. Edwardsville volleyball
O'Fallon vs. Edwardsville volleyball
O'Fallon vs. Edwardsville volleyball
O'Fallon vs. Edwardsville volleyball
O'Fallon vs. Edwardsville volleyball
O'Fallon vs. Edwardsville volleyball
O'Fallon vs. Edwardsville volleyball
O'Fallon vs. Edwardsville volleyball
STL High School Sports
STL High School Sports e-newsletter
Get updates from STLHighSchoolSports.com, the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from area high schools.