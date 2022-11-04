Jefferson, Hermann cruise through Class 2 semifinals, will meet for championship

CAPE GIRARDEAU — Jefferson R-7 senior Emma Breier picked a memorable time to collect her 1,000th career dig.

Breier reached the milestone in the first set of the Blue Jays’ match against East Buchanan in the Class 2 girls volleyball state semifinals at Southeast Missouri State University’s Show Me Center on Friday night.

“I’ve been kind of tracking it all season and I didn’t think I was going to get it, but here we are,” Breier said.

Breier, who entered the match at 998 kills, wasted no time in getting there with several early spikes to set the tone in the match.

Likewise, Jefferson wasted no time in dispatching East Buchanan 25-12, 25-11, 25-12.

Jefferson (31-5-1), which finished third in Class 2 last season and is No. 5 in the STLhighschoolsports.com small school rankings, advanced to its first championship match against No. 6 Hermann (31-9-1) at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Hermann swept Strafford 25-12, 25-12, 25-14 in its semifinal.

“We've been trying to focus on just limiting our mistakes and giving up points,” Jefferson coach Tara Fish said. “We gave up some because we missed quite a few serves today, and that's not OK. So, we're going to have a conversation about that.”

Breier put down a match-high 15 kills, Ava Roth had 13 and Kirstyn Loyd added seven for Jefferson. Paige Siebert had 34 assists.

Breier put down six kills and an ace as the Blues Jays blitzed the Bulldogs (31-6-1) in the opening set.

“We have been connecting with our setter Paige Siebert so well, and she's just getting the ball to us and it's in the same spot every time for us to bounce it,” Breier said.

Fish said Breier works hard whether its on the court, in the weight room or in the classroom, so she was happy for her to join the 1,000 kill club.

“She's a great teammate,” Fish said. “These kids have been together a long time now and the fact that she was talking about Paige, her setter, that's huge, and she recognizes that she has a good setter to be able to get that.”

Breier and Roth kept the momentum going with some early swings and Maclayne McPeters put down a pair of aces as Jefferson breezed through the second set.

It was more of the same in the third.

“That's our Rambo mentality that we've been talking about is just first ball kill, try to get the ball over and anytime we send it over, try to score,” Fish said.

Hermann also had little trouble in its match against Strafford (26-9-1).

“Our girls played really focused,” Hermann coach Phil Landolt said. “We knew what we needed to do. We watched, we kind of knew their tendencies, and we executed our plan. We played Hermann volleyball and it showed tonight.”

Holly Heldt paced the Bearcats with five kills in each of the first two sets and six in the third for a match-high 16. Jill Rood had seven kills, Paige Schulte added six kills, Breckyn Koeller had 28 assists and Macy Bader put down five aces in a complete team effort.

Heldt said they didn’t take anything for granted.

“We just have to think in our minds that it's possible they can come back,” Heldt said. “We can't get too cocky just because we're up. All these teams here are good, so they're all going to be able to come back.”

The Class 2 championship sets up as a classic traditional power versus newcomer scenario. Defending champion Hermann is seeking a state record 16th state title and its fourth in the last five years, while Jefferson is making its first championship match appearance.

“We had not looked past Strafford, so we're going to be looking at film tonight and seeing what they have,” Landolt said. “We know they didn't lose many people from last year. We know they've got really strong outsides and their setter’s really good. They play great defense and so we're just going to have to play how we can play and be focused again.”

It is also a rematch of last year’s Class 2 semifinal, which Hermann won in four sets.

Jefferson hopes to fare better in the rematch.

“Hermann’s is a great team,” Fish said. “They always are. They won when they weren't in our class, when they were in a bigger class. I think we're prepared. They have a great team. We have great team. So, it will be fun.”