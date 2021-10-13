Jefferson on verge of first conference title, strives for postseason success

The Jefferson R-7 girls volleyball team has had plenty of wins this season.

But it may be a pair of losses that had the biggest impact on the Blue Jays' success.

The first one of those defining setbacks came Sept. 9 against Valle Catholic, dropping Jefferson’s record to 1-3.

“We came together after practice, we're like there's no more of this,” Jefferson junior outside hitter Kirstyn Loyd said. “We lost that match because of communication, and like we went off to all of our own spots on the court, we weren't playing as a team.”

Coming together meant embracing the team motto: “I play for her.”

Blue Jays coach Tara Fish brought back the motto, which was a rallying cry for the team in 2014 when it won its only district title. Fish was an assistant coach on that team.

“It means stop being selfish, it's not about you it's about the team,” Fish said. “I knew with the dynamic of everything happening, with everyone worried about college and stuff like that that, we just needed to have that in our heads.”